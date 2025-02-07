4 easiest to get armor trims in Minecraft

Armor trims in Minecraft are items with designs and patterns that players can apply to their armor parts. It was released with 1.20 Trails and Tales update in 2022. There are a total of 16 armor trims and one netherite upgrade smithing template. Every armor trim is found in different structures as chest loot. Hence, some of them are easier to obtain than others.

Here is a list of four armor trims that are the easiest to obtain in Minecraft.

Note: None of the armor trims are easy to obtain, especially when compared to other valuable items that players might find in chests. This list only mentions the ones that are easiest to get compared to other armor trims only.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

4 armor trims that are easiest to get in Minecraft

1) Coast armor trim

Trending

Coast armor trim is the easiest to find since it generates in shipwrecks (Image via Sporstkeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Coast armor trim can be considered the easiest armor trim to obtain since it generates chest loot in a Shipwreck. Shipwrecks are common structures generated underwater in all kinds of Oceans. They can seldom be generated on the surface in beaches, frozen oceans, and other waterside biomes.

In all three chests that a Shipwreck can generate, the coast armor trim has a 16.7% chance of being present in one. Even though the chances of it generating in a chest are lower, Shipwrecks are much more common than other structures. Hence, players can simply row their boats and find many of them in oceans.

2) Sentry armor trim

Sentry armor trim has a small chance of generating in Pillager Outposts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Sentry armor trim is another armor customization that is relatively easy to obtain. The armor trim has a 25% chance of generating in the Pillager Outpost chest.

Despite low chances and the structure having only one chest to loot, the sentry armor trim is still easier to obtain. This is because Pillager Outposts are a lot more common than other structures that generate armor trims. Furthermore, the pillagers that spawn near the structure are a lot easier to defeat than more dangerous hostile mobs in other structures.

Hence, players can explore the world and look for more Pillager Outposts and eventually find sentry armor trim. These structures are usually present a few hundred blocks away from a village.

3) Wild armor trim

Wild armor trim can be found in a Jungle Pyramid (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Wild armor trim is also a relatively easy armor trim to obtain in Minecraft. These are found in Jungle Pyramids. These are rarer structures when compared to Shipwrecks and Pillager Outposts, but have a 33.3% chance of having the wild armor trim as chest loot. These are found in all kinds of Jungle biomes.

One important thing to note is that when players are exploring the Jungle Pyramid, they must make sure to find the secret redstone room from where all the traps are getting activated. They will find another treasure chest in the redstone room that can also have the wild armor trim.

If players are having difficulty finding the structure, they can use our Minecraft seed map tool to find one for their world.

4) Dune armor trim

Desert Pyramids can also contain dune armor trim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Dune is an armor trim that can be slightly harder to obtain, but it is still easier when compared to other rarer ones. It can be found as chest loot in Desert Pyramids, which are one of the game's oldest structures.

It is occasionally generated in Desert biomes and can have hostile mobs inside because of the darkness. At the center of the pyramid, there is a deep hole that contains four chests. Players must be careful not to push the pressure plate at the center as it will detonate a bunch of TNT blocks hidden underneath it.

In those four chests in a Desert Pyramid, there is a 14.3% chance of finding two dune armor trims.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!