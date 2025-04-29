4 easy Minecraft farms to build in a new world

Over the years, Minecraft players discovered that they can create certain contraptions to repeatedly yield certain types of resources, as long as the chunk of the contraption is loaded. These contraptions were later termed as farms. Several farms can be constructed in the game, but some are more useful in a brand-new world.

Here is a list of Minecraft farms players must consider making in a new world.

List of 4 easy Minecraft farms for a new world

1) Iron Farm

The iron farm can be used to get unlimited iron ingots. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When players start a new world, they quickly progress from the Stone Age to the Iron Age. Even after getting diamond and netherite, players still have a lot of use for iron gear and other items. Hence, an iron farm is a must in a new world.

This farm can be constructed using three villagers and one zombie. When these two kinds of creatures are trapped together, the zombie will scare three villagers, and they will try to create an iron golem to protect them. However, there is a specific area in which the golem will be created. The above picture shows that the golem will spawn in the water.

Once spawned, it will gradually flow towards the lava, get killed, and its iron ingots will be collected by the hoppers and chests. This process will automatically be repeated, and the farm will collect more and more iron ingots.

2) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane farms can be used to create paper and other resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After a few hours, players will need books to start buying enchanted books from librarian villagers. You need to give regular books to librarians to get enchanted books. To make books, players need paper that comes from sugarcane. Furthermore, since sugarcanes have other uses, a sugarcane farm is an important contraption.

This farm can be created using observers and pistons. As the picture shows, sugarcanes are placed in front of pistons attached to an observer above them. When sugarcane's height reaches the observer, it will signal the piston to work and break the sugarcane back to one block. The remaining sugarcane will be collected by hoppers and then by chests.

3) Crop/Emerald farm

A crop and an emerald farm can both work in the same contraption (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Crops are one of the most basic forms of food items in Minecraft. Players can grow them manually after getting seeds of a certain crop. However, players can also employ farmer villagers to work in the fields and automatically harvest the yield for another villager.

The villager who gets the harvest can be trapped in a minecart surrounded by hoppers in minecarts. Hence, the hoppers will collect the harvests and store them in a chest.

This way, players can get lots of crops without working for it. Additionally, they can sell these very crops back to the farmers to get emeralds. Some farmers take some carrots and beetroot for one emerald. This way, players can create an emerald farm through a crop farm.

4) Lava farm

Lava farm can become an infinite source of fuel for furnaces (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, a player in a new Minecraft world should also make a lava farm. At first, players will try to gather lots of coal to cook or smelt items in a furnace. After a while, finding coal can become tedious since a player's smelting needs will grow exponentially. Hence, they can make a lava farm.

A lava farm can be made from a few lava buckets, a few pointed dripstones, and a few cauldrons. The more of these resources a player uses, the more lava they will be able to duplicate.

As shown in the picture above, the lava can be placed at the top, followed by a block, and then a pointed dropstone pointing downwards towards the cauldrons. The dropstone will start dripping drops of lava into cauldrons till they fill up with more lava. The trick is that the lava present at the top will never deplete, giving players an infinite lava farm.

