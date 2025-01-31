How a Minecraft crop farm with farmers is also an ultimate emerald farm

Emerald is a type of currency in Minecraft that you can use to trade with professional villagers. There are multiple types selling and buying different items. If you are clever enough, you can create a simple crop farm using these villagers to get loads of vegetables, which can then be traded back with them to get loads of emeralds.

Here is how you can create an emerald farm using a crop farm in Minecraft.

Steps to make an indirect emerald farm using a crop farm in Minecraft

1) Build a crop farm with farmers planting carrots and beetroot

A section of the farm where a farmer is planting carrots (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you will have to build a crop farm with farmers that automatically sow and harvest vegetables. The best options to grow in this farm will be carrots and beetroot, since most take these ones for emeralds.

The crop farm can be made with composters located in the middle of each farm block, along with a light source on top. Right below the composter block can be a water block that dampens the 8x8 farmland area in which each farmer operates. The picture above is of an automatic crop farm that has four farmers working in their own cubicles.

In the middle, a villager can be placed with four minecart hoppers in which farmers will drop all the crops. The minecart hopper will take the crops and store them in a chest through a series of collection hoppers below it.

2) Obtain the vegetables and trade them with farmers working on the farm for emeralds

Farmer buying a certain amount of carrots for one emerald (Image via Mojang Studios)

After a few days, the farmers will start harvesting the carrots and beetroot you sowed, and repeat the process on their own. The chest will start to fill up with all the vegetables.

You can then get the vegetables from the chest and head to each farmer working in the crop farm and start trading with them. There is a strong chance that they will either buy carrot or beetroot, or both for emeralds. Since the crop farm will soon start yielding stacks of carrots and beetroot, you will have ample crops to trade with these farmers.

Through this process, you can get loads of emeralds early in Minecraft.

