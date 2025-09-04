4 Minecraft music tracks that will fill you with nostalgia

Minecraft has loads of music tracks in the form of music discs. Players can find and listen to these discs using the jukebox block. In recent years, Mojang has collaborated with great artists to release unique music discs, but most of the old ones evoke a special nostalgia feeling that no new disc can achieve.

Here is a list of some nostalgia-evoking music tracks in Minecraft found in discs.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

4 nostalgia-evoking music tracks in Minecraft

1) Cat

Cat is one of the oldest music discs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Cat is a great music disc that is also the oldest in Minecraft. It was added to the game in 2010, before the game was officially released. It was initially added to Monster Rooms, but was then also available if a skeleton kills a creeper.

Cat is an upbeat retro music track with the use of chiptune-style synths, soft electronic piano, digital basslines, and more. Over the years, this music disc has become so popular that it will definitely evoke a sense of nostalgia in you, especially if you are a Minecraft veteran.

2) Stal

Stal is also a popular and nostalgic tune among Minecraft players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Stal is another popular music disc that can also make players feel nostalgic. It is also an old disc, added to Minecraft in its official release in 2011. This disc can only be obtained if a skeleton kills a creeper.

Stal starts off as low-energy jazz music, with saxophone, bass guitar, drums, and more. However, electronic piano and a high-pitched flute-like instruments starts playing and continue to the very end of the track. While the track starts off as a mature jazz piece, it quickly turns into a quirky and almost childish tune when the flute comes in.

The overall rhythm and music are now popular among fans and have been used in many memes as well. Hence, this song will surely bring back memories.

3) 11

11 is a horrific music disc but still a nostalgic one (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

11 might not evoke a positive nostalgia in older players, but they will surely remember the days when they used to get terrified by the music disc. This is because 11 does not have any music, but it contains a series of sound effects that tell a mysterious story.

The disc starts with radio static, followed by the fast and heavy footsteps of a person running and panting. The track then adds mysterious dark sound effects. Lots of coughing noises will be heard, followed by the person taking out a piece of paper. Soon after that, the person starts running again. The sound of footsteps changes, indicating that the person is now running on dirt, after which all the sound effects stop and the track returns to radio static.

4) 13

13 is also an old spooky music disc (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

Similar to 11, the 13 disc is also music-less and is as haunting. This was also added to Minecraft on its release, and can evoke a spooky, nostalgic feeling in veteran players.

The disc starts off with a few bell rings with extremely long echoes, along with deep and dark sound effects. At the halfway point, the sound effects completely cut off, which can startle a player. Soon after, white noise with wind gusts can be heard, followed by a deep rumbling sound. This continues till the end of the track.

Even though this track does not tell any particular story like the 11 music disc, it is still one of the most iconic and horrific.

