4 Minecraft world records that you can break today

Many world records in video games are untouchable, which remains true to Minecraft. A world record for the first gathering in the game will stand for all eternity. The oldest running server will also be a record for a long time until it ends, but it will take a long time to surpass it with a new one.

However, there are records that can be broken. They might be difficult to do, but many are not unbeatable. Players can set out right now and eventually set some of these Guinness World Records for Minecraft.

Minecraft Guinness World Records that can be broken right now

4) Longest redstone trail

Ben Rayment @BFRayment Today's the day! 2pm AEST I will be attempting the @GWR Guinness World Record for Longest Redstone Trail in Minecraft! Come watch me break history! twitch.tv/bfrayment Today's the day! 2pm AEST I will be attempting the @GWR Guinness World Record for Longest Redstone Trail in Minecraft! Come watch me break history! twitch.tv/bfrayment

According to Guinness World Records:

"The longest redstone trail in Minecraft is 45,007 blocks long, and was achieved by Ryder Hurwitz (Australia), in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on 17 September 2021."

It seems like an incredibly long trail, and it is. It's a record for good reason. However, it can be beaten. That would require a lot of redstone, but it could certainly be done.

Players can apply to do so on the website and then begin working on it. It might not get done in the immediate future, but the record could be broken if someone sets out to do so.

3) Longest bridge

Most Minecraft players do not even travel 30,000 blocks in their worlds, but the world record for the longest bridge in the game is that long. It's a long journey, but it's a fairly easy record to break. Crafters would need to amass the required blocks, but after that, it would just take some building.

One of the most difficult aspects of this and many other Guinness World Records in the game is the focus it requires. All players can build across for a bridge with 30,001 blocks, but most don't want to or can't focus on a project for that long.

As easy as this record might be to break, it's still really tough to pull off in the grand scheme of things.

2) Longest distance traveled

The Far Lands (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Back in the olden days, Minecraft players could reach a part of the game called the Far Lands. This was essentially a glitch as the world generation would eventually slow down and generate strange chunks because no one was ever supposed to travel that far.

According to Guinness, the world record for the longest journey is held by someone who set out to find these Far Lands and succeeded. They ultimately traveled 4,194,304 blocks, which is an incredible distance.

The advantage players now have is that the Far Lands glitch doesn't occur. They can travel that distance without worrying about the game shutting down or glitching out.

1) Fastest touch control house

A very simple house (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Building a house is generally the first thing most players set out to do. They generally try to do it as fast as possible to get started on the rest of the day, too. However, one player, on touch controls (which is the key stipulation for this record) did so in just three minutes and two seconds.

It's incredibly fast, but it can be beaten. On any given day, there are 1,440 minutes. If players spend four minutes trying to break the record (with time for failure and restart), they could feasibly try to break that record more than 350 times. The odds are favorable for this record to be broken in just one day.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author. Additionally, none of these records are guaranteed to be broken.

