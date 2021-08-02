5 most beautiful Minecraft building blocks

Minecraft has so many different blocks that make up the sandbox game. Many blocks are naturally generated into the in-game worlds, while others can be crafted manually or obtained from the creative inventory.

There are tons of different blocks to choose from when it comes to building in Minecraft. Some work better for specifically themed builds, while others look nice or add to the design somehow.

Objectively, some blocks look better overall than others. Here are some of the most beautiful blocks Minecrafters can use in their builds.

Prettiest building blocks in Minecraft

5) Purpur

Purpur blocks are not commonly used in most builds, but they add beauty to designs regardless (Image via Minecraft Amino)

Purpur blocks can only be found in the outer islands of the end within end cities, or they can be crafted using four popped chorus fruit. These blocks are some of the prettiest building blocks in the game.

Purpur blocks are not commonly used in most builds, but they add beauty to designs regardless. They are lavender in color and have stark textures, making them stand out in builds and quite unique to use.

4) Prismarine

There are regular or dark prismarine blocks that come in different shades of turquoise (Image via Reddit)

Prismarine blocks are located in ocean monument structures. These teal blocks have great color and interesting texture that can add tremendous depth to a build’s design.

There are regular or dark prismarine blocks that come in different shades of turquoise, both unique in their own ways. Prismarine blocks can be made into slabs and stairs as well, surely adding dimension to designs and make them wonderful options for builds.

3) Amethyst

Minecraft previously lacked purple-colored blocks (Image via Reddit)

Amethyst is a brand new Minecraft element introduced with the 1.17 update. Already, it is generally considered one of the most beautiful blocks in the game.

Minecraft previously lacked purple-colored blocks within the game, but the amethyst block can add a whole new visual into builds. These pretty purple crystals make for vibrant walls or decor and can be incorporated in brand new builds of all sorts.

2) Crimson and warped blocks

Like any other wood in Minecraft, crimson and warped planks can be turned into doors, fences, and any other wood block (Image via Reddit)

Obtained from the blue and red forest biomes, crimson and warped blocks are the nether’s equivalent to the standard wood blocks.

These building blocks have awesome colors that stand out from the variety of overworld wood blocks. Plus, they’re relatively simple and easy to collect so long as gamers have ample access to crimson and warped forest biomes.

Like any other wood in Minecraft, crimson and warped planks can be turned into doors, fences, and any other wood block. This variety can provide a beautiful assortment of colors to any Minecraft build.

1) Glazed terracotta

Making glazed terracotta is undoubtedly worth the effort for any Minecraft player (Image via Reddit)

Glazed terracotta blocks are some of the most unique and beautiful in all of Minecraft. These blocks are colorful, have intricate designs, and come in so many varieties.

The way terracotta can be used in builds is quite diverse. They are great options for flooring, walls, and decorations. The designs that can be created with glazed terracotta blocks will add immense depth to every build.

The only downfall of glazed terracotta is that creating these blocks can be a bit complicated. However, they are undoubtedly worth the effort for any Minecraft player who loves color and terrific textures.

Plus, they can sometimes even be found in villages or underwater ruins.

