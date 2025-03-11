5 best A Minecraft Movie toys you should purchase

With A Minecraft Movie set to release on April 4, 2025, fans are in for a treat not just on screen, but also with an exciting lineup of toys inspired by the film. Mattel has rolled out a fantastic collection of plushies, action figures, and playsets that bring the cubic world of Minecraft to life. The film has talent like Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and more.

Ad

The movie follows a Jumanji-like plot, where four real-life people get pulled into the Minecraft universe. Fans can immerse themselves in the world through these detailed and interactive toys. Let’s discuss and look at the top five movie toys that you should consider purchasing.

Note: This article is subjective and opinionated. It is a reflection of the writer’s personal opinions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A Minecraft Movie toys you should add to your collection

1) Bee and sheep plushies

Ad

Trending

They are cute and have a good feel (Image via Mojang Studios || Mattel)

When it comes to plushies, the movie offers a range of choices, but the bee and sheep plushies stand out. While the Steve plushie may not be the best representation, the bee and sheep plushies capture the charm and blocky aesthetic of the game. The sheep plushie, in particular, features a soft, fluffy texture that mimics realistic wool, making it an adorable addition to any collection.

Ad

There are also plushies of Dennis the Wolf, but they don’t quite match the quality of the bee and sheep versions. Additionally, other available plushies include an iron golem and a creeper, each designed with attention to detail. These make for excellent gifts or collectibles for fans and people in general.

Buy it from here: Sheep and Bee

2) Minecraft Movie Mini Mode Battle Pack with 7 mini action figures

The pixelated version of the characters feels so right (Image via Mojang Studios || Mattel)

Ad

This pack is perfect for fans who want an instant collection of A Minecraft Movie figures. The Overworld battle pack features seven mini-mode action figures, including classic characters like Steve, a creeper, and a ghast.

Additionally, the set includes three movie-exclusive figures — Malgosha, Dawn, and Dennis are part of this pack. Each figure has a pixelated design that stays true to the game’s aesthetic.

The packaging itself is designed to depict a battle scene from the film adding to the excitement. This set is a must-have for Minecraft enthusiasts.

Ad

Buy it from here: Mini Mode Battle Pack

3) 12-inch Steve and Creeper figurine

These might end up being the most divisive toys (Image via Mojang Studios || Mattel)

For those who love larger collectibles, the 12-inch Steve and Creeper figurines are worth considering. The Steve figure, while accurate to the movie, has a slightly eerie appearance, which might make it an acquired taste. That said, having a realistic version of Steve in a collection is always a good idea.

Ad

The 12-inch Creeper is slightly smaller, measuring about nine inches; it still makes an impressive display piece. The creepers have always been fan favorites, and this figurine does not disappoint. If you prefer a smaller version, there is also a four-inch option available. The 12-inch versions are likely to become more iconic over time, making them valuable collectibles.

Buy it from here: Steve and Creeper

4) 4-inch figures of wolf, creeper, and skeleton

Ad

These are a good collection of figures (Image via Mojang Studios || Mattel)

If you’re a fan of Minecraft action figures but prefer smaller sizes, the four-inch line features several characters, including the wolf, creeper, Steve, and skeleton. The Steve figure in this set is arguably the weakest, so if you’re already getting the 12-inch Steve, you might want to skip this one.

The Wolf, Creeper, and Skeleton figures are well-sculpted and come with accessories that improve playability. Each figure features decent articulation, which makes them great for posing in action scenes. In the future, Mattel may expand this line by introducing more characters, so keeping an eye out for new releases is a good idea.

Ad

Buy it from here: Wolf, Creeper and Skeleton

5) Minecraft Movie Blast Attack Ghast

This is one of the cooler items you can collect (Image via Mojang Studios || Mattel)

For those who love action-packed toys, the Minecraft movie Blast Attack Ghast is a standout option. This set includes a large ghast figure, a piglin warrior figure, and a projectile accessory. The ghast is similar in size to the 12-inch creeper, which makes it a prominent addition to any collection.

Ad

One of the coolest features of this toy is its interactive elements. Pressing a button on the top of the ghast activates lights, sounds, and a blast projectile, recreating an action-packed scene from the movie. The piglin warrior can be positioned in a basket that the ghast carries, adding an extra layer of fun and display options.

With its light-up and sound effects, this toy is perfect for kids who love interactive play. Fans of the game and movie alike will enjoy bringing the on-screen action to life.

Buy it from here: Blast Attack Ghast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!