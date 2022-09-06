5 best aesthetic texture packs for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft is one of those games that can be heavily modded. The highly active community constantly creates fun-filled texture packs. These are extremely popular since they only change the look and feel of blocks, as well as mobs, without altering the codes or different engines in the game.

Some texture packs have skyrocketed in popularity simply because of how beautiful they make the game look. If players are bored of the same old textures, they can use the texture packs mentioned below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 texture packs to make game look more aesthetically pleasing

5) Dramatic Skies

Dramatic Skies completely changes how the sky in Minecraft 1.19 looks (Image via CurseForge)

Like everything else in the game, Minecraft's skies are also blocky, including the sun, moon, and clouds. If players are already using a great texture pack for all the blocks and mobs, they can add another one to the list called Dramatic Skies.

This particular texture pack drastically improves how skies look. Players can witness high-quality clouds and stars during the night. Moreover, in some cases, they can even see a cluster of stars representing the Milky Way Galaxy. The only downside to this entry is that it only changes the in-game sky.

4) Bare Bones

The Bare Bones texture pack for Minecraft 1.19 (Image via CurseForge)

There are many texture packs that drastically enhance the details of the blocks and mob textures; however, this particular entry does the exact opposite. The Bare Bones texture pack reduces the variation of colors on different blocks and mobs, making everything look more flat. Additionally, it also bumps up the colors to make the world look more cartoonish and vibrant.

Though this might not be everyone's cup of tea, Bare Bones is one of the most famous texture packs for the sandbox game.

3) Clarity Pixel Perfection

Clarity Pixel Perfection texture pack for version 1.19 (Image via 9Minecraft)

Clarity Pixel Perfection is one of the most popular texture packs known to simply enhance all the texture details, completely changing how Minecraft looks. Apart from changing all block and mob textures, this entry also alters small and see-through blocks like leaves, grass, and more.

Although not all players will like the texture theme of this pack, it is still a very famous one with millions of downloads from the CurseForge website.

2) Luna's HD

The Luna HD texture pack enhances the Minecraft textures to extremely realistic levels (Image via Mojang)

If players are sick and tired of the same old blocky graphics and want to entirely overhaul the game, they can check out the Luna HD texture pack. As can be seen in the picture above, this entry completely changes how block and mob textures look, making them extremely realistic. Even though the world will still be made up of blocks, they will offer high-definition and ultra-realistic textures.

That said, players must be cautious when using these kinds of texture packs since they can take a huge toll on their devices.

1) Stay True

The Stay True texture pack completely changes the game's world (Image via CurseForge)

Despite the textures of vanilla Minecraft looking dated, players are still in love with them. If gamers simply want to improve the textures without making any drastic changes, they can check out the Stay True texture pack. As its name suggests, this pack will offer subtle tweaks to beautify the in-game world while still keeping the pixellated-texture theme intact.

