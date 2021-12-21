5 best arrow types in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 was recently released as a major game update. The update included a plethora of new features but mainly focused on new world-generation mechanics.

Although arrows types themselves were not directly affected in this update, it's still helpful to take a look at exactly what the best arrow types are as of the Minecraft 1.18 update. This guide will be especially helpful to those who have taken a pause from Minecraft for many years and are returning to play the new update.

Top 5 best types of Minecraft arrows as of the 1.18 update

5) Arrow of Poison

The Arrow of Poison will inflict poison damage to any entity it comes in contact with. This posion effect will drain health points slowly but surely and make any enemy far easier to defeat.

This arrow is particularly effective in certain combat situations such as when fighting against hordes of Minecraft mobs, or while engaged in PvP on a Minecraft PvP server.

4) Arrow of Healing

The Arrow of Healing is great to use on an allied player or Minecraft mob as it can instantly heal them when shot.

This nifty arrow will heal up to three hearts per use and will make any team fight much easier. Another way in which this arrow can be used is to self heal. This trick can be performed via shooting the arrow into the air in rapid succession and having them land on the player.

3) Arrow of Swiftness

An Arrow of Swiftness can give any afflicted entity a useful speed boost of around 20%. The amount of time this boost lasts for depends on the specific tier of swiftness applied to the arrow.

In terms of uses, this arrow is highly useful to be used on oneself when trying to chase a fleeing enemy. This arrow might also prove useful in escaping hostile mobs, such as the powerful new warden mob, which is set to arrive soon in the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update.

2) Arrow of Decay

Although only available on console variants of Minecraft Bedrock Ediiton, this unique arrow will allow players to apply a wither effect to any enemy that dares get in the way.

For those unaware, the wither effect is one of the most powerful in the game and can make light work of almost any enemy out there. Unfortunately this arrow is not available in the Java Edition of Minecraft, otherwise it would surely be a contender for the best arrow in the entire game.

1) Arrow of Harming

When it comes to dealing maximum instant damage, the arrow of harming will not be beaten. This arrow can provide a huge advantage both in killing mobs and also in PvP scenarios.

A word of warning, however. Although extremely effective against most hostile mobs and players, using an arrow of harming on an undead mob such as a zombie will cause it to heal. Players should make sure they stash these arrows away when coming in contact with undead mob types.

Edited by Siddharth Satish