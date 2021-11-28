5 best Bedrock seeds to try before Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 is set to be one of the biggest updates to the game's fruitful history. The update will arrive on 30 November 2021 for all platforms. However, before the Minecraft 1.18 update drops and introduces an overhauled world generation, players have a chance to experience the previous versions for the last time in the live build.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is one of the most widely played versions of the game. As opposed to Minecraft: Java Edition, Bedrock comprises a collection of different Minecraft iterations apart from itself, like Minecraft: Pocket Edition or PE. Listed below are 5 of the best seeds for Minecraft Bedrock.

The 5 best Minecraft Bedrock seeds to play before Minecraft 1.18

5) Brennenburg Castle (Seed: -577384543)

The Brennenburg Castle seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed contains a huge castle which is based on the one from the hugely popular horror game, Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The seed is a must-play for everyone that loves horror games. It contains a plethora of survival and exploration elements as well so as to keep the player engrossed.

4) Massive Mushroom Island (Seed: -1743547513)

This seed spawns the player on a massive mushroom island. The mushroom biome is one of the rarest in Minecraft with only 0.01% of this biome present in the Overworld. A snow biome can be found at the edge of the mushroom one near spawn.

3) Triple Blacksmith Village (Seed: -590916043)

Blacksmiths are useful in Minecrfat (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player near a village in a spruce forest that contains three Blacksmith villagers. Blacksmiths are great for looting, especially early in the game. Their chests can provide iron gear, weapons, and tools, apart from food and other resources.

2) Center of the World (Seed: 2111844826)

The layout of this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in the plains biome and is surrounded by six other biomes, including the Mesa, Mushroom and Tundra biomes. The seed is perfect for players looking to explore different biomes within Minecraft's world.

1) Savannah, Canyon, and Badlands (Seed: 495603)

This seed is fascinating (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on the edge of a desert biome. It is located near two other biomes: Savanna and Badlands.

Notably, there is a gigantic canyon overlooking all the biomes, which will become more common in Minecraft 1.18. A beach can be found close to the village, with the ocean being accessible almost immediately.

Minecraft Bedrock is one of the most loved versions of the game. According to Mojang, seeds for both the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition will be the same in Minecraft 1.18. This will be extremely convenient for people trying to play seeds from either version.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

