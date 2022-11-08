5 best beginner-friendly farms to build in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft is a game where players can build almost anything they can dream of. With so many different blocks, biomes, and mobs, the possibilities are endless. However, one of the things that gamers must do when they are planning their builds is to determine how to get the resources.

This is not a problem when playing in Creative Mode, but every single resource counts for those who play in Survival Mode. Not to mention players must constantly avoid being targeted by mobs and fight off hunger.

Farms are a great way to gain some precious resources and help gamers stay alive in this hostile world of Minecraft. But with certain farms being better than others, which ones are the best for beginners? Read on to find out.

Top 5 farms for beginners in Minecraft

Farming in Minecraft, much like in real life, lets players get many of a particular type of item with minimal effort. The hardest part is setting things up in the first place, but after that, they will sustain a gamer's world as long as they need it to.

Of course, there are all sorts of farms in Minecraft, from mobs, to plants, and even blocks. But to get the most value out of a build, they need to be easy to create, and provide players with more than one resource to stand out above the rest.

Here are the top five farms beginner can create to get a head start in Minecraft.

1) Cow farm

Cow farms are one of the most versatile and beginner-friendly creations that a player can make in Minecraft. Cows are a friendly passive mob that gamers can find walking freely around grassy biomes. When they create a lead and places it on the animal or hold a piece of wheat, it will follow them.

Once they bring the cow back, they will need two of them to begin breeding by feeding them wheat. The mob will produce a calf that will take 20 minutes to turn into an adult.

One of the reasons a cow farm is so great is because it can provide players with multiple items, such as beef, leather, and milk. The meat can be used to combat hunger, leather can craft items and armor, and milk can cure players of negative status effects. This makes having a cow farm a great priority no matter what stage of the game a player is in.

2) Chicken farm

Much like a cow farm, chickens can be a valuable asset to any Minecraft world. Players can find them wandering around in various areas around the world, and can hold seeds in their hands to lure them to their base. They can also kill them and get eggs to spawn more chickens.

Chickens produce meat as well as eggs, which can be used to satiate a player's hunger. In addition, they also drop feathers that are used to make arrows. This means players who want to focus on using bows will certainly want to have a chicken farm around.

3) Mob farm

There are many different mobs that inhabit the world of Minecraft, and each one can help players with a farm in a different way. Some of the most common entitites to farm include skeletons, spiders, zombies, and Endermen.

The reason that players farm mobs is because they drop XP, which can be used to apply enchantments to gear. Additionally, they also drop valuable items depending on the type of entity being farmed.

Skeletons are one of the best mobs to farm because they can drop bones, arrows, bows, and XP, and let players stock up quickly for battle as well as to craft bonemeal to grow their other farms.

4) Wheat farm

This is a very basic creation, and probably the most beginner-friendly in all of Minecraft. To get started with a wheat farm, players will need to break open grass blocks until they find seeds. After taking these, players can use a hoe to till the soil and plant them in the ground.

Once these seeds are planted, they will begin to grow into wheat over time, which is then used to create bread and hay bales. Bread is a great source of food that is very easy to continue to plant again and again, making it one of the most reliable early-game methods of hunger management.

5) Sheep farm

A sheep is another type of animal in Minecraft that players can make great use of. In fact, they do not even need to be killed to be a useful mob to have on a farm, though they can also provide meat.

Players can find sheep walking around in grassy areas, and can lure them using wheat to their base, where they can fence them up. Using shears, they can cut wool from the animal, which can then be used to make beds, pictures, and other decorative objects.

Sheep can be bred by feeding two adults wheat, and when they are near each other, they will have a baby sheep that will take 20 minutes to mature. A sheep that is sheered will take two minutes to grow the wool back. This makes having lots of sheep a very quick way to get a lot of wool.

Use these farms to get a lot of resources quickly in Minecraft

Starting out in Minecraft can be a daunting experience, but with the right farms, players can make sure their foray into the world is one that is much more manageable. Any of these farms can start players on the right foot so they can concentrate on the fun of Minecraft, and not the grinding.

