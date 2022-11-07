5 best beginner tips for Minecraft Hardcore mode in 2022

Minecraft's Hardcore Mode is a massive challenge for survival enthusiasts as it locks the game into Hard difficulty and gives players permanent death. Once a player has died in a Hardcore world, they can only spectate or create a new world.

Due to the high difficulty and stakes of Minecraft Hardcore, it's worth keeping several vital tips in mind. Many players prefer to learn through trial and error, but making mistakes is costly in Hardcore Mode. If fans prefer to avoid having to die and recreate worlds repeatedly, it may not be a bad idea to keep certain things in mind when diving into a new Hardcore world.

While there are plenty of facts and tips to utilize in Hardcore Mode, some are more helpful than others.

Important tips for survival in Minecraft Hardcore

1) First days are crucial

Having a shelter is incredibly vital in Hardcore Mode (Image via Mojang)

The first day in Minecraft is always important, but this fact is magnified in Hardcore Mode. Nightfall is exceptionally more dangerous due to the increased danger of hostile mobs and the looming threat of permadeath, so securing shelter with proper lighting is incredibly important. Even if you have to make your first home out of dirt, it's better than being left in the dark.

Even digging a hole and diving into it for the night is better than nothing, though this obviously isn't ideal. Anything is permitted to ensure you're safe before the sun slips below the horizon.

2) Practice ranged combat

Battling with bows and crossbows can keep players out of harm's way (Image via Mojang)

No matter how capable Minecraft players might be at melee combat, battling in close quarters can get ugly quickly. A false move can lead to a permanent death in Hardcore, so players should keep their battles at range as much as possible. Several hostile mobs aren't capable of fighting back without getting close, meaning players can defeat many different threats from far away.

Granted, there are ranged mobs like skeletons to be concerned about. However, with enough practice, Minecraft fans should be able to masterfully defeat ranged mobs without taking too much damage.

3) Know your Enchantments

The right enchantments can make all the difference in Hardcore Mode (Image via Mojang)

Players in ordinary Minecraft survival can get by without enchantments if they'd like, but they become a near-necessity in Hardcore Mode. Since this is often the case, it pays to know which enchantments perform which actions, and how different enchantments are compatible with each other or not. This allows players to create top-notch gear to ensure their continued survival in nearly any situation.

Enchantments surely still come down to preference, but it's best to know which ones suit your current task in order to avoid unintended consequences.

4) Keep food on hand, always

Keeping food in your inventory can avoid death by starvation (Image via Mojang)

Just as many Minecraft players have died in Hardcore from starvation as they have swords and arrows, unlike standard survival on Normal difficulty or lower, players can starve to death in Hardcore. To avoid this and ensure you can keep your natural health generation ongoing, keep food in your inventory at all times.

While it's obvious that quality food is preferred, keeping even lower-quality food on hand is better than nothing. If you end up in a bad situation, you'll be glad you even had a few Glow Berries stashed away to encourage healing or save you from starvation.

5) Know to avoid risks

Weigh all risks and benefits before proceeding (Image via Random0_/Planet Minecraft)

Every action in Minecraft carries its own risks and rewards, and these are magnified under the pressure of Hardcore Mode. One bad spelunking session into a cave or tunnel can quickly lead to disaster. Additionally, while the treasures of a Nether Fortress or a sunken shipwreck might seem enticing, the dangers may be too much to justify the reward.

It takes some time to learn when to back away from risky undertakings, but players who play it safe tend to last much longer in their worlds on average.

