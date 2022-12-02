5 best biomes for building in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that is all about creativity and building. Players can make whatever they want, and the possibilities are endless. But with so many different biomes to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to build your next masterpiece.

One of the reasons it can be so hard to choose a biome is that there are so many different ones in Minecraft: 51 to be exact. With this in mind, some of them are going to be better for building certain structures than others.

Knowing what to look for in a biome before a player starts their build can make all of the difference. Here is everything one should know before starting out.

Note: The views present in this article are subjective and relfect the writer's opinions.

How to choose the right biome to build in Minecraft

There are a few things that players will want to consider when starting out their builds in Minecraft.

Of course, whether they are playing in Survival Mode or Creative Mode will make a big difference. In the first one, they can build wherever they want. However, in the latter option, resources and the building area need to be taken into consideration.

Flat, evenly spaced areas are easier to build on, and having ample supplies, such as wood, and even food available, can make sustainability better in the long run. Trying to build high into mountains or underwater can definitely be done - however, it is more challenging than trying to build a standard base in the plains biome.

With all this in mind, here are the top five biomes players should consider building their creations inside in Minecraft.

1) Plains biome

For players looking to build a large structure, the plains biome is an ideal choice. With its flat terrain and wide-open spaces, the area can easily simplify building. Constructing structures like homes or castles is much easier on this kind of landscape than in areas with steep inclines or dense foliage.

The Plains biome also offers plenty of natural resources that can be used for construction purposes, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a smooth and stress-free building experience.

2) Desert biome

If you’re looking to build a virtual world in Minecraft, deserts are an ideal choice. They feature an arid climate with plenty of sunshine and little precipitation, which makes them great virtual building grounds.

The sandy surfaces and dry heat of deserts make them an excellent location for creating structures, roads, bridges, and much more as there are fewer environmental issues to contend with. Minecraft builders will also find it easy to construct towns or large-scale buildings like castles due to the flat landscape features.

3) Taiga biome

In Minecraft, the Taiga is a cold version of the forest. One of the things that makes it such a great biome for building is that it has ample trees of the spruce variety. In addition to having the option to use wood for a building material, there are also ample supplies of food available via sweet berry bushes.

Another fantastic part of building in the Taiga, is that there are Taiga villages nearby, which can contain crops such as pumpkins, and other various supplies to help players on their way in the game.

4) Ocean biomes

The oceans, much like in real life, hold a lot of potential for harboring an area to build in Minecraft. With so many different variants, including warm, lukewarm, normal, cold, and frozen, players can choose the type of climate they wish to live in.

On top of that, players can find deep variants of each of these oceans, which can allow them to build large structures that are completely underwater. They can also find various items in special places such as shipwrecks and ocean monuments to help make their playthrough a bit easier.

5) Mushroom fields

The mushroom fields biome is one of the safest places a player can start their build in Minecraft. This is because normal mobs do not spawn in this biome. While the actual location can be difficult to find, and is generally on an island, gamers will be happy when they stumble across it.

The friendly mooshroom mobs can help players sustain themselves with unlimited food sources of mushroom stew, as long as they have a bowl, and milk, if they have a bucket.

The only real con to the mushroom fields is that there is limited wood and other building resources. But if players dig down, they can find stone and other items they need to get going in their mushroom world.

