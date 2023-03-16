5 best blocks coming in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

The Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will go live in 2023 soon and bring all kinds of new features, mobs, biomes, and blocks. As with every patch, Mojang adds a bunch of fresh blocks with each major feature. Since such inclusions are units of every Minecraft world, most players will be waiting to try the new ones.

Almost all fresh major features like Archeology, the cherry grove biome, etc., will be accompanied by several new blocks. Hence, there will be a lot to explore and play around with. This article will list some of the best blocks to be released in the upcoming update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Apart from these five, several other blocks will be added to the title as well.

Suspicious Sand, Cherry Planks, and 3 other great blocks coming with Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Suspicious Sand

Suspicious sand blocks will contain several random items in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

After nearly two years, Mojang will finally release the Archeology feature, which will come with the Suspicious Sand block found in desert temples and wells. Gamers will have to use a brush on this block to reveal all kinds of random items. It will also contain new objects like pottery shards and sniffer eggs. Hence, Suspicious Sand is going to be one of the best blocks in the update.

2) Cherry Planks

Cherry Planks will be one of the cutest wood blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

One of the last features that Mojang announced for the 1.20 update was a fresh biome called Cherry Grove. This inclusion will feature brand-new trees with never-seen-before wood blocks. Cherry Planks will be light pink in color and will quickly find their place among the most lovable additions in the game. The aforementioned color of these blocks will be great for building unique-looking structures.

3) Decorated Pots

Decorated pots are new decoration blocks in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

With the Archeology feature, Mojang will add another new block that can be crafted with either pottery shards or bricks. It'll be called Decorated Pot and can be used in various builds for ornamental purposes. If the pot is crafted with one or multiple pottery shards, it will have carvings on it; otherwise, the inclusion will have plain facets if it is made with bricks.

4) Chiseled Bookshelf

Chiseled Bookshelf will let players add actual books to the block in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Chiseled Bookshelves were one of the first features announced by Mojang for the 1.20 update. Though regular bookshelves have been in the game for a long time, players cannot place or remove books from them. With chiseled ones, however, one can add or clear all three kinds of books from it. Moreover, such bookshelves will also offer a great way to store items and also create an actual library in the game.

Furthermore, they can also emit a redstone signal with a comparator when a book is added to or removed from them.

5) Pink Petals

Pink Petals are brilliant for decorating structures and gardens in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Reddit/u/Pooptopiaproblems)`

The new Cherry Grove biome will also generate adorable pink petals that will be scattered around the ground. These can be easily picked up by simply breaking them with hands or any tool. Pink petals are brilliant for decorating gardens and all kinds of structures. If users want more pink petals, they can simply use bone meal to grow more of them around the area.

