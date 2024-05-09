5 best blocks coming to Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

Mojang Studios plans to add loads of new blocks with the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update. There are essentially two kinds of blocks in the sandbox title: ones that have features and can be interacted with, and ones that are merely building blocks with different textures. In the upcoming major update, the developers have added both kinds.

This article lists some of the best blocks that are being introduced with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great blocks being added with Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update

1) Crafter

A crafter is a block that can craft items automatically and drop them in the world (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Mojang Studios announced the 1.21 Tricky Trials update in October 2023, they introduced Crafter as one of the first new features that would be added to the game. It is a redstone-activated block that can automatically craft and drop any item in the world.

Players instantly became fans of the block that will finally bring automated crafting to Minecraft. As soon as it came out on snapshots, the community already started experimenting with it in redstone contraptions.

2) Trial spawners

Trial spawners have a unique feature that no other block in the game has (Image via Mojang Studios)

Trial spawners are a new kind of spawner block coming soon to the game. Though they have the same basic feature of summoning hostile mobs, they have some unique aspects that no other block in the entire game has.

The new trial spawners will be generated exclusively in trial chambers. However, it will not automatically generate mobs as soon as it renders in the world. It will only start summoning monsters when a player approaches the block.

Moreover, the number of mobs depends on the number of players approaching it. This feature is completely new and poses a fair challenge even to multiple players at once. Once mobs are defeated, the block goes into cooldown and rewards players with loot.

3) Copper bulb

Copper bulbs naturally generate in new trial chambers and will also be craftable (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update, Mojang Studios has focused on copper and added loads of new copper blocks. One of them is a copper bulb, which is a new light-emitting block. It can be crafted using three copper blocks, one blaze rod, and one redstone dust. Apart from that, they naturally generate exclusively in the trial chambers.

It can either be lit normally, or controlled by a redstone activator block like a lever or button. Since it is made up of copper, the bulb can oxidize, resulting in a decrease in light level.

4) Trial vault/ominous trial vault

Regular and ominous trial vaults reward players with loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players explore through trial chambers and fight off enemies, the new trial spawner has a small chance of dropping a trial key. This key can be used to open trial vaults, which is another new block added with the Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials update.

There is another kind of vault called the ominous trial vault, which can only be opened with an ominous trial key obtained when players approach a trial spawner under the bad omen status effect.

These will reward players with some of the best loot in Minecraft.

5) Tuff Bricks

Tuff bricks naturally generate in trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from blocks that can be interacted with, the developers have also added fresh building blocks for players to use in their custom structures. Since the tuff block had no particular use in Minecraft, Mojang Studios introduced new tuff building blocks. Tuff bricks are new brick blocks with a unique texture that adds depth to the 2D block.

These bricks can be crafted using four polished tuff, that you can make from four regular tuff blocks.