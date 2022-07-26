5 best blocks that need to be added to Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.19 saw the addition of many new blocks to the game, including the following:

Mangrove logs

Mangrove planks

Mud blocks

Froglight

Frogspawn

Mangrove roots

Mud bricks

Before this, Minecraft 1.18 and 1.17 added other blocks like tuff, copper, deepslate, and more.

Many players are curious to know what the next set of blocks, supposedly coming to the game with Minecraft 1.20 (the rumored “End Update”), will look like. This article will explore five possible blocks that could be added to the game in the near future.

Some of these blocks expand the co-op and multiplayer aspects of the game, like the bonfire and wooden bench, while others like tumbleweed and chandeliers contribute to the atmospheric and decorative aspects of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: 5 Interesting blocks that could be introduced with Minecraft 1.20

5) Bonfire

Bonfires are one of the coziest blocks that can be added to the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update. While campfires are already a part of the game, bonfires could be used to give off a higher amount of light. This feature can also tie in with the “wooden bench” block included on this list.

In theory, a bonfire could be capable of emitting a light level of fifteen, which would be more than enough to keep hostile mobs from spawning near the player’s base. Another possible use for the bonfire would be to allow players to cook with it.

4) Tumbleweed

The desert biomes in the game are quite well-developed, showcasing some barren terrain and small bushes. However, the biome can be made more lively and interesting if Mojang were to add a tumbleweed block into the game. These blocks can roll across desert surfaces, just like their real-life counterparts.

A new animation will be required to show each tumbleweed block rotating or zooming across the desert. However, this will add a slice of realism to the game, along with any sound effects that might make their way into the game alongside it.

3) Brazier

This one is for medieval-style builders out there. Braziers are often found in antique architecture. Not only will adding a brazier block fit into such builds, but it will also act as another light source, something that can aid the player in keeping hostile mobs away from their build.

Additionally, the braziers could have a unique animation for whenever they are lit and extinguished.

2) Chandelier

Chandeliers are already a popular choice for builders within the game. Such blocks are often built using different blocks hanging from the ceiling. However, a dedicated chandelier block can work wonders for players who like to dabble in interior design.

1) Wooden benches

An outside wooden bench will make Minecraft player's day pleasant and cheerful. Primarily, a wooden bench could be for players to huddle up alongside the aforementioned bonfire.

Players can press the 'interact' or 'use' button to sit down on this bench and spend some quality and peaceful time near a bonfire alone or with their friends. In theory, multiple benches can be placed near each bonfire, with each bench having a seating capacity of two.

Blocks are the essence of Minecraft, making up everything in the game from animals and food to construction surfaces and weapons. The game has existed for more than a decade, during which a ton of new and updated blocks have been released. Each block belongs to a special category. While some blocks are used as workbenches, others are used for building and decoration.

