7 best features we need in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft has evolved leaps and bounds since its inception, thanks to countless content updates.

Even after the 1.19 version's release, players are already looking forward to version 1.20 and what it might mean for the future of the game.

Keeping track of suggestions is one of the many community outreaches Mojang facilitates. Using the feedback feature on the developer's website, Minecraft players can make recommendations to improve the game in future updates. Mojang has also hinted at future content that may be arriving in upcoming updates.

Regardless, players can find a list of some of the most anticipated features we hope will arrive in update 1.20.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft: Suggested features we're hoping for after version 1.20

1) Combat Changes

Minecraft hasn't seen many combat changes in quite some time (Image via OMGcraft/Youtube)

Combat in Minecraft has remained mostly the same since update 1.9 in 2016. When the mechanics of attacking with melee weapons were changed, some players were less than pleased with the results. This has led many servers to revert their combat systems back to pre-1.9 status.

Due to this divisiveness, it may not be a bad idea for Mojang to take a look at the game's core combat mechanics. Click speed with weapons and recovery times are certainly worth examining to improve the combat experience against both mobs and other players.

2) Seasonal Changes

The Seasons mod by Kodisa (Image via Kodisa/PlanetMinecraft)

Although Minecraft's biomes have expanded significantly, they could still use some improvements. One of the biggest requests for Mojang has been the inclusion of seasonal changes. This would likely feature changes in tree leaf coloration, weather changes dependent on biomes, and maybe even block property changes depending on the season.

Some mods by players have already given their own unique perspective on the matter. Perhaps Mojang can use these as inspiration for their own spate of seasonal changes in a future update like version 1.20.

3) Fruit Trees

A fruit trees mod featuring an apple tree (Image via 9Minecraft)

Though oak trees in Minecraft can very occasionally drop apples, there is a lot of room for improvement. One such feature to address this would be dedicated fruit trees, which can drop different fruits depending on the tree in question.

These trees can be spread throughout different biomes based on their climate. This would expand both the biodiversity of the biomes while also giving players a steady food source if they farm the trees.

It's been one of the main subjects of many mods in recent years, and Mojang may want to take a cue from these developers' efforts.

4) Backpacks

Sophisticated Backpacks Mod (Image via P3pp3rF1y/Minecraft Guides)

Player characters have a defined amount of item storage and could always use more on their adventures. Until players craft shulker boxes in the late game, there isn't a reliable means of improving storage for many players.

Mojang may want to look into backpacks, which is one of the most upvoted suggestions via Minecraft's feedback site. By crafting backpacks early on, players can expand their inventory for large-scale material harvesting and building jobs that their standard inventory simply can’t accommodate.

5) Hardcore Mode in Bedrock Edition

Fans have long asked for Hardcore Mode worlds on Bedrock Edition (Image via ECKOSOLDIER/Youtube)

Hardcore Mode has been a part of Java Edition for quite some time but has remained absent from Bedrock Edition.

Considering the challenging nature and incredible thrills this game mode provides, it's no surprise that players would like access to it across all available platforms.

Many players on Bedrock Edition are just as vehement about being placed in challenging survival situations as their Java counterparts. It has long been considered an oversight that this mode isn't available on Bedrock platforms. Hopefully, Mojang can address this situation sooner rather than later.

6) Improved Emerald Crafting

An emerald ore block (Image via Mojang)

Aside from trading with villagers and crafting certain blocks, there aren't many uses for emeralds in the current build of the game.

Many players have requested that Mojang expand on the use of emeralds to include the likes of weapons, armor and tools. It likely wouldn't hurt to add additional items that use emeralds as a crafting component as well.

This precious gem hasn't felt all that precious due to its limited uses, and Mojang can make huge strides in quality of life improvements simply by making emeralds more useful. This should also improve the benefits of emerald farms that players utilize in villages.

7) Redstone Wall Placement

The Redstone Paste mod allows players to place redstone on walls (Image via Redyoshi101/Minecraft Forum)

Redstone machinery is undoubtedly the game's most complex mechanic. However, it is still limited in some ways (redstone dust only being applicable on the top of blocks).

As a result, players can't create redstone circuits that climb the sides of walls. If Mojang were to address this problem, the near-limitless possibilities of redstone engineering would be expanded even further.

Add support for redstone dust to cling to roofing, and the incredible possibilities vested in redstone are even more impressive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far