5 best add-ons for Minecraft Education Edition in 2022

Minecraft Education Edition is a great way for students and teachers to connect while they learn inside a virtual classroom in a Minecraft world. Players can discuss and learn about topics such as history and chemistry. Alongside, they can even put on a show or roleplay for classes.

Add-ons can help enhance certain aspects of the game to help foster learning. Here are the top 5 add-ons in Minecraft Education Edition.

5 of the best add-ons players can download for Minecraft Education Edition in 2022

Add-ons and mods can help players change numerous things about their game. It can make small changes, like letting players get new items, big world-altering changes such as adding Pokémon to Minecraft.

Add-ons are fun, and they can also be good for learning, helping teachers and students express themselves in the virtual classroom in Minecraft Education Edition.

5) Morph Mod

This mod allows players to transition into an animal and back into human form with just a few quick commands. Useful for teaching players about the lives of animals or just to be used for fun, this morph mod can be hilarious to use.

Players are sure to have hours of fun running around as different animals. Who knows, maybe they can play through Minecraft as a chicken.

4) Backpacks

Players can use this mod to feel more like they are in school by using backpacks and have more storage (Image via minecraftmods.com)

Players can never have too much storage, and having the ability to bring storage around is always a great option. Backpacks allow players to essentially carry around a portable chest in which they can store items. They can wear the backpack and take those items with them wherever they go.

3) Expansive Fantasy

Fantasy can make a lot of things exciting. With this add-on, players can add fantasy and medieval settings to their world. Raising dragons, fighting orcs, and finding epic gear are all part of this add-on for Minecraft Education Edition.

This add-on can help players instill a sense of excitement in their learning sessions and help to keep them engaged during a session.

2) Mr. Crayfish Furniture Mod

This add-on adds over 80 different pieces of furniture that players can use to spruce up their houses and worlds to make them feel more at home (Image via mrcrayfish.com)

Adding furniture to a world can give it a homely feel. When players download the Mr. Crayfish Furniture Mod, they will receive over 80 different types of furniture they can use to further design and decorate their builds.

This is a great way for players to create their own spaces and make the learning environment feel more like a true extension of the classroom.

1) Carpenter's Blocks

Carpenter's Blocks allows blocks to keep their properties, but be built into many different shapes, encouraging new and exciting builds in Minecraft Education Edition (Image via carpentersblocks.com)

Having the ability to truly customize blocks can lead to some interesting creations. With Carpenter's Blocks, players can take blocks and make them into unique shapes.

They can take a base block such as obsidian and make them into stairs, or make a ramp out of glowstone. The possibilities are endless, giving players a great way to express their creativity in the game.

