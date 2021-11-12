5 best ceiling decoration ideas for Minecraft houses

Minecraft is a sandbox game with a ton of things to do. One of the most fun and common things that most players do is create houses.

Decorating the ceiling is a crucial part of designing the interior of a house. With so many things that can be done in the game, players often get confused about which style will look best in their house.

5 ways to decorate the ceiling in a Minecraft house

5) Hanging lanterns

Lanterns (Image via Minecraft)

Using iron bars or fences, players can hang lanterns from their ceiling. The best part about this design is that it keeps the whole room bright, while simultaneously preventing mobs from spawning inside the house.

Players can also place signboards on all four sides of the lantern to give it a better look.

4) Hanging end rods

End rods (Image via Minecraft)

By simply placing end rods on the ceiling, players can make their ceilings look a lot better. Different sizes of end rods will add more variety to the design and gamers can place them in whatever pattern they desire.

This is for players in the mid/end game phase, as end rods can only be collected from the End Cities generated in the End dimension.

3) Chandelier

A heart-shaped chandelier (Image via Minecraft)

This design is for intermediate and advanced Minecrafters who have experience with building stuff in Minecraft. However, even beginners can create their own chandelier using basic materials such as fences and torches.

Chandeliers are best for huge builds such as castles. That's because they fit the theme and the ceiling in those builds are usually quite tall, so chandeliers won't be close to the floor.

2) Squares

Square ceiling design made by u/pale2hall (Image via u/pale2hall on Reddit)

Simple square designs made using blocks that match the whole build can make the base's interior stand out a lot more. If the player desires, they can also place a sea lantern or glowstone block in the middle of each square.

1) Redstone-based lights in the ceiling

Players that have experience with redstone builds can easily create this ceiling. With a lever, players can turn these Redstone lamps on or off. Redstone lamps can be placed in whichever pattern the player wishes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

