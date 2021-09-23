5 best Dream moments from Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE

The sensational Minecraft star Dream is back with a new manhunt for his millions of fans. Two months ago, Dream posted Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters REMATCH and revealed he would do a finale if the video gets one million likes.

One million likes was an easy goal for the young streamer's massive fan base. On Monday, September 20, Dream finally uploaded the much-awaited finale between him and the five hunters: GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, Antfrost, and awesamdude.

This is the first time Dream and his friends have played Minecraft manhunt in a 1.18 snapshot. Dream has used his wits to come up with new traps and tricks for bamboozle hunters. Check out some of the best moments from the video.

Best moments from Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE

5) Jumping into the waterlogged ravine

Jumps into the waterlogged cave (Image via Dream)

Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update will introduce massive waterlogged caves and ravines. These features are already available in the latest 1.18 snapshot. To escape from his hunters, Dream towered up using leaves and bought himself some time.

When the hunters caught him, he jumped towards the waterlogged ravine, but it was blocked with leaves. Mastermind Dream, an expert in MLG, broke the leaf blocks with his shear right before touching them and safely landed in the water.

4) Hay bale MLG

Hay bale MLG (Image via Dream)

Sometimes, the Nether portal can spawn players in awkward and dangerous places. This is what happened with Dream Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE.

As hunters pursued him, he quickly moved out of the Nether portal only to find no surface. He quickly reacted by placing a hay bale and survived the fall.

3) Moss for the win

Moss trap (Image via Dream)

Nobody, but Dream, would have thought of using moss blocks to kill players in Minecraft. In the 1.18 snapshot, moss can be found naturally in the world. Moss can be mined instantly without any tool, and players can spread it to other blocks using bonemeal.

Dream lured his friends into a corner and used bonemeal on moss block. Then, he quickly broke the moss and forced the hunters into lava, and killed them all.

2) Boat clutch

Boat clutch (Image via Dream)

Regular players would use boats for racing on ice or exploring rivers and oceans. However, Dream uses a vessel for doing unbelievable clutches in his manhunts. In Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE, Dream used the boat's slow falling speed to cover an impossible distance in the Nether.

In the past, Dream has also used boats to survive fall damage as players can ride boats while they're falling to reset the fall damage.

1) Ender pearl stasis chamber

Ender pearl trick (Image via Dream)

Ender pearl stasis chamber is a contraption that can teleport players using a trigger from one place to another. Dream created the setup over the stronghold and lured his friends away from the area.

He used a daylight sensor to teleport at night. All hunters were confused and shocked by what just happened. This is arguably the best moment in Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

