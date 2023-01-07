5 best enchantments to get first in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft, at its core, is a survival sandbox game that requires players to upgrade their armor items and weapons if they wish to explore dangerous areas. This can be done by creating one with more valuable resources such as diamonds and netherite.

However, wearables, tools, and weapons the player has on hand can be improved by enchanting them. This is the process of applying enchantments on items to improve certain attributes of that particular item.

5 most essential enchantments to get in Minecraft 1.19

1) Unbreaking

This amazing enchantment is quite easy to get. Unbreaking gives the item a chance to avoid losing its durability when being used.

With the highest Unbreaking enchantment (Level 3), players' tools can last significantly longer. Since it is not a treasure enchantment, it can be easily obtained from enchanting tables.

Here's a list of tools to which this enchantment can be applied:

Tools: Pickaxe, shovel, axe, hoe, and fishing rod

Wearables: Helmet, chestplate, leggings, boots, and elytra.

Weapons: Sword, bow, trident, and crossbow.

Other items: Shears, flint and steel, shield, warped fungus on a stick, and carrot on a stick,

2) Mending

Librarians are the best source of Mending (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players would argue that Mending is the best enchantment in the game. With it applied to an item, the item will almost never break as long as the player collects some XP from time to time.

The experience points gained are used to increase an item's durability if it has this enchantment. However, this only works when the player has the item equipped while collecting XP.

Unlike Unbreaking, Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning that it can only be acquired by fishing, raid drops, trading with a librarian, or from a few structures (strongholds, jungle temples, and ancient cities).

3) Efficiency

Efficiency IV offered by the enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

As players can guess from the name, this enchantment can make tools more efficient in Minecraft. It does so by reducing the amount of time required to break a block using that tool.

Having the highest level of Efficiency enchantment (Level V) can significantly reduce the time it takes the player to mine valuable resources, as the tools will mine 45% quicker.

Efficiency V will be offered to tools by the enchanting table as long as it is not made of either stone or diamond and the enchanting table has been set up properly. End cities and bastion remnants may have diamond tools enchanted with Efficiency V.

4) Looting

A netherite sword with Looting III enchantment (Image via Mojang)

This is an incredible enchantment for players who enjoy fighting mobs in Minecraft. It is because when a sword with Looting enchantment is used to kill a mob, the chances of a rare item being dropped are increased. The number of items dropped may also be higher.

This enchantment is one of the oldest and has been in the game for over a decade. The highest level of Looting in Minecraft is III, which players can get directly from the enchanting table. It is worth noting that only swords can be enchanted with Looting, and not all mob drops will be affected by it.

5) Fortune

Fortune is a must-have for mining resources (Image via Mojang)

Fortune enchantment is a miner's dream in Minecraft. It is a tool's enchantment that increases the amount of an item dropped by an ore. A pickaxe with Fortune is great to have when mining for diamonds and other valuable resources.

It is worth noting that a tool cannot have Fortune and Silk Touch enchantments simultaneously because they are incompatible.

