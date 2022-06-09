5 best enchantments for mining in Minecraft 1.19

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will be able to use loads of enchantments for mining underground. Powerups like fortune, unbreaking, silk touch, etc., are some of the most used ones in the game. Mining is an integral part of the game as players spend most of their time digging deep and finding precious resources like diamonds, ancient debris, gold, iron, and much more.

Enchantments are certain powerups in the game that can be applied to several items to enhance them. They can be applied via an enchanting table or an enchanted book. These powerups are extremely helpful to players as they increase the efficiency of the items. Tools, weapons, armor parts, and other wearables can be enchanted in the game.

After the release of the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will be jumping underground more often to mine, and they might need some useful powerups on their tools.

Top 5 enchantments for mining in Minecraft 1.19

5) Fortune

Fortune 3 enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Fortune powerups are great if players are trying to mine precious ore blocks to get items. This powerup enables players to mine more items from a single block. For example, players can extract more diamonds from a single diamond ore block. In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will be mining for hours to find new cave biomes and structures. In the process, they might also find loads of important ore blocks. Hence, keeping a pickaxe with this enchantment can be really helpful.

4) Silk Touch

Silk Touch enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Silk touch is a unique powerup that enables players to mine blocks without changing their properties. Some blocks, such as stone, deepslate, grass blocks, etc., do not drop as they are if mined with a normal tool. Silk touch tools make every block drop as it is without changing its properties.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, new sculk blocks are added that can only be mined with a silk touch enchanted pickaxe. If players need these blocks for any purpose, they must use the powerup.

3) Efficiency

Efficiency enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Efficiency is a brilliant enchantment that can increase any tool's mining speed. Mining can be a tedious task, especially in the Minecraft 1.19 update when players are trying to find the new Deep Dark biome. Players can use this powerup on their pickaxe or any other tool to quickly mine blocks in the game. This not only saves time but also increases the chances of finding something interesting quickly.

2) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is one of the most used powerups in the game as it increases the overall durability of the tool. Tools in the game have a limited life-span and will break if players keep using them repeatedly. Crafting new tools again and again can be frustrating. Hence, this powerup can be used to increase the durability of a tool in the game.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players will be mining a lot to find new features underground. Therefore, they will need strong tools with unbreaking enchantment to continue their exploration without a hiccup.

1) Mending

Mending enchanted book (Image via Mojang)

Mending is arguably the most craved enchantment in the game that cannot be obtained via an enchanting table. Players will have to find them in chest loot or through Librarian villagers in the form of an enchanted book.

This special treasure powerup can enable any tool to repair itself by absorbing XP points picked up by players. Instead of the player's XP level rising, the tool utilizes the points and increases its durability. This makes the tool invincible and is way better than unbreaking powerups.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far