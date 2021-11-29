5 best farms to build in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update is coming tomorrow on November 30. The long-awaited update for Minecraft will finally be available to players soon. The update will feature some of the most significant changes and new additions, which means building farms in Minecraft will also change.

Farms have been an unofficial feature in Minecraft for a long time. Players find new and efficient ways to get an abundance of a particular item with the help of various contraptions. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, players will be able to build some more interesting farms for new items in the game.

Top 5 farms to build in Minecraft 1.18 update

Although these items are available in the Caves and Cliffs update Part 1, they are rare to find. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, these items will be readily available worldwide to find and make farms from. Here are the five best farms to build in Minecraft 1.18 update:

5) Pointed Dripstone Farm

Pointed dripstones can be farmed easily in the Minecraft 1.18 update. With the dripstone cave biome coming to the game, players can easily find pointed dripstone. Then, they can create a huge pointed dripstone farm using a dripstone block, some redstone, hoppers, and an observer block.

4) Amethyst shard farm

However, Amethyst is common in Minecraft 1.17. Amethyst shards inside the geodes can be considered a great item to farm in Minecraft 1.18 update. The best way to farm the most Amethyst shards is to mine them with a good fortune pickaxe manually.

There are other ways to automatically farm them, for example, by building a complicated redstone contraption. However, it is recommended to mine them manually.

3) Dripleaf farm

Dripleaf is a new item added to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update. It can only be found in the lush cave biome coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can make a simple redstone contraption with a bone meal, hoppers and observers to farm abundant amounts of dripleaves.

2) Glow lichen farm

Glow lichens are a new light source in Minecraft. As these are uncommonly found in dark and dangerous caves, players can make great farms for the item so they won't have to keep looking for them. With a simple redstone contraption and bone meal, they can make loads of glow lichen.

1) Glow berry farm

Just like glow lichen, glow berries are another light source item being added to the game. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, these will naturally generate in the lush cave biome. Players can find a few of them, and make a glow berry farm. Glow berries are a great source of mood light and can also be consumed by the players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha