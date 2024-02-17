5 best features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.70.24 beta and preview

Mojang has released Minecraft Bedrock beta preview 1.20.70.24. This is a beta version for the upcoming 1.20.70 update. It packs loads of experimental feature changes and additions. The studio is gearing up for the patch's release and is now working to add new features or change existing ones under the experimental section.

Here are some of the best features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock beta preview 1.20.70.24.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

List of great features and changes in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.70.24

1) New bogged mob in Minecraft

The new bogged mob was introduced by Mojang for the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

The bogged in Minecraft is a brand-new variant of skeleton mob that will spawn in mangrove swamps, regular swamps, and trial chamber structures in the 1.21 update. It will shoot poisonous arrows, but the rate of fire and its overall health will be lower than usual skeletons.

The bogged will pose a new challenge while traversing swamp biomes and trial chambers. When killed, it can drop bones, arrows of poison, or regular arrows.

The bogged has a greenish tint, with leaves on either side of its shoulders. It also has a darker green texture on its face, hands, and feet.

2) Breeze mob drops wind charge as an item

Breeze will now drop wind charges when killed (Image via Mojang)

When the breeze mob was first introduced by Mojang in October 2023, it spawned in trial chambers but did not drop anything when killed. However, this mob will now drop the only weapon it uses against players: wind charges.

Minecraft's wind charges will now be available as an item when a breeze is killed. The mob drops anywhere between four and nine wind charges, which is affected by looting enchantment.

Players can try to farm wind charges by creating a contraption inside new trial chambers.

3) Use wind charge as a weapon in Minecraft

The wind charge projectile can be used as a weapon against mobs and other players (Image via Mojang)

Since players can now obtain wind charges as an item, they can also use it as a weapon against mobs and other players. A wind charge is a projectile that, when shot, will knock entities back and harm them. It will deal 10% more damage than the breeze.

Players can stack the projectile up to 64 units in their inventory. When one wind charge is shot, there is a half-second cooldown.

4) Players can harmlessly launch themselves with wind charge

Players can use wind charges to launch themselves high in the air (Image via Mojang)

Since wind charges are now obtainable as an item, players can use it to launch themselves. With the projectile in hand, they can look down on the block they are standing on and throw a wind charge to launch themselves up.

Players will not get any fall damage until and unless they land on the same or higher block from which they launched themselves. If they fall below their previous block's level, they will get hurt.

5) Trial chambers generation parity with Minecraft Java Edition

Trial chambers will now generate in the same locations in Bedrock Edition as in Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is gradually trying to bring Java and Bedrock Edition closer to each other. The Bedrock 1.20.70.24 beta and preview version has changed trial chamber generation areas to match its locations in the Java Edition.

If players want to use the same world seed in both editions, they will find the trial chambers in the same location.