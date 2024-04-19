5 best features in Minecraft 1.21.0.22 beta and preview

With Minecraft 1.21 releasing in May 2024, the final waves of previews and snapshots are on their way, bringing with them mostly bug fixes and content tweaks rather than entirely new additions. Minecraft 1.21.0.22 is the latest of these previews for Bedrock Edition and has touched up a plethora of different areas of the update.

Detailed below are the five best changes being brought to 1.21 via this new experimental version.

5 best features from Minecraft 1.21.0.22

1) Experimental features de-experimentified

Trial chambers, as well as other 1.21 content, will be available without flipping toggles (Image via Mojang)

Probably the most significant change coming with 1.21.0.22 is having all of Minecraft 1.21's content moved out of experimental. This means that anyone making worlds on 1.21.0.22 will have access to the upcoming Minecraft trial chambers, vault blocks, trial spawners, breeze, and bogged mobs without having to opt into anything.

This also means that the content should be quite stable, as experimental is where Mojang tends to keep material that isn't ready for wide-scale release.

2) Fixed copper block variants

These new copper blocks are much easier to use now that they can be crafted (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers, and indeed 1.21 as a whole, have really expanded the role that copper can play when setting up a Minecraft survival base. Before, it was a niche building block, useful due to its bright colors that depended on the oxidation level. Minecraft 1.21 has brought in a slew of new amazing copper blocks, including doors, trapdoors, grates, and bulbs.

Many of these variants were unable to be crafted, however, and some, such as chiseled copper, couldn't even be waxed to prevent further oxidation. Thankfully, this has all been fixed with 1.21.0.22, making copper even better for Minecraft steampunk builds.

3) Stonecutter works with tuff

The stonecutter will now be useful for getting new tuff blocks (Image via Mojang)

The stonecutter is an incredibly useful workstation for players that enjoy taking advantage of Minecraft's best building hacks to make large-scale structures. The workstation is invaluable for converting stone and related materials into different styles of block, which makes getting a precise look much easier.

Minecraft 1.21 finally brought a lot of stone functionality to tuff, making it more of a fully fleshed-out stone type such as diorite, granite, and andesite. These changes included slabs, stairs, polished, and brick versions, as well as stair, wall, and slabs for these. The stonecutter, until Minecraft 1.21.0.22, didn't actually support any of these new blocks, however. This has now been changed, much to the joy of builders everywhere.

4) Player profiles on Xbox/PS

1.21.0.20's player profiles were added to Xbox and PS with 1.21.0.22 (Image via Mojang)

Player profiles are an interesting feature that Mojang is slowly implementing across different systems. They are, as the name suggests, per-player profiles that track statistics such as achievements, friends, followers, and more. This change should make it easier to play with friends across any of Bedrock's featured servers, as it'll be easier to see what online friends are up to.

The first release of player profiles was meant to be 1.21.0.20, but the feature was delayed. Even though this initial release is exclusive to Xbox and PlayStation, it will come to other platforms at some point in the future.

5) Villager Trade Rebalancing

The trial chamber map trade will be locked behind this controversial toggle (Image via Mojang)

Cartographers in 1.21 have been updated to offer a new map trade. This map is a potential replacement for the elusive Minecraft woodland mansion map they normally sell. However, starting with Minecraft 1.21.0.22, players will only be able to get a trial chambers map from cartographers when the "Villager Trading Rebalancing" toggle is set to true.

What makes this a good change is that it forces them to get used to the new Minecraft villager trading systems, something that the community is going to have to do eventually one way or another. It also goes to show that Mojang is listening to feedback and willing to continue making villager trading more powerful, just in other ways.

