5 best features players can try before Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update release

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 is announced for release on the 8th of June. After months of waiting, fans can finally get their hands on the much-anticipated 1.17 update.

Unfortunately, players won't receive any large mountains or deep caves in this update. The first part of the update features many new blocks and items and three new mobs. Mojang has already released five pre-releases till now.

Pre-releases are about fixing bugs related to game features before Mojang officially releases the update. Impatient fans can download snapshots or pre-releases to test the new upcoming features of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

Features to try before Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update releases

#5 - Amethyst geodes

Amethyst geodes (Image via Minecraft)

Amethyst geodes are a new rare structure coming to Minecraft. These magical structures are home to beautiful amethyst blocks and shards. It has three layers:

An outer layer is made of smooth basalt.

A middle layer is made of calcite.

An inner layer made of amethyst, budding amethyst, and amethyst shards.

Amethyst shards can only be farmed using budding amethyst blocks. Using these shards, players can craft amethyst blocks, tinted glass, and more. Amethyst geodes are already available in the 1.17 pre-release.

#4 - Spyglass

Spyglass (Image via Gamepur)

For a long time, fans have been asking for a way to zoom in on Minecraft. Many players rely on mods such as optifine to add a custom zoom button. However, after this update, players can use spyglasses to zoom in on vanilla Minecraft.

Spyglasses are crafted using two copper ingots and one amethyst shard. Mojang has also added many new achievements related to spyglasses.

#3 - Copper

Copper ore (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update introduces copper, a new overworld mineral. Copper ore veins commonly generate at height level 48. Using copper, players can craft copper blocks, slabs, stairs, lightning rods, spyglasses, and more.

Lightning rods will attract lightning bolts during thunderstorms. Players can create charged creeper farms using lightning rods or protect their bases from lightning bolts.

#2 - Raw ore

Raw ore blocks (Image via Minecraft)

In the upcoming update, mining iron, gold, and copper will now drop raw ores instead of ore blocks. This means players can now fortune these ores as well.

Earlier, fortune enchantment didn't work on gold and iron ore. But, now players can get tons of minerals by using a fortune pickaxe.

#1 - Candles

Candle on a cake (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang re-added the candles to the 1.17 update. Previously, they removed it from snapshots saying candles were not ready. However, the good news is they are back.

Players can craft candles using honeycombs and strings. Candles are available in 16 different colors. Using dyes, players can change the colors of candles.

