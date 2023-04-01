5 best Fortnite builds in Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best sandbox titles ever made, boasting millions of players worldwide. Building is among the most cherished pastimes in the game. Players can build almost anything they can imagine in their blocky world.

Fortnite is another popular game with tons of different structures on its map. With this being the case, many Minecraft players have recreated builds from Epic Games' battle royale sensation in Mojang's sandbox game.

This article lists five of the best-looking Fortnite-themed Minecraft builds out there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Lonely Lodge Firewatch Tower and other Minecraft recreations of Fortnite structures that make incredible builds

1) Fortnite Battle Bus

The Battle Bus is one of the most well-known vehicles in Fortnite, and players can build it in Minecraft.

The tutorial above comes from YouTuber and builder CraftyFoxe. The amount of detail that went into this Battle Bus build is truly impeccable.

This is a great build for those who want to recreate their favorite vehicle from Fortnite or use a vehicle mod to drive around in a bus with working doors and an engine.

2) Fortnite Dusty Depot

Fortnite's Dusty Depot is a large, open area with a lot of building space. It also has tons of walls and corners to hide behind. This makes it an ideal spot for players looking to build structures or engage in battle.

The location has several buildings that provide cover from enemy fire. However, most of it is open ground, meaning you'll have to watch your back if you plan on staying here long.

All of this makes Dusty Depot fantastic for a Minecraft gun server. You can build the area in the sandbox game and use it as a map to fight others. You can use the YouTube video above, made by Building Every Block, for reference.

3) Fortnite Lonely Lodge Firewatch Tower

The Lonely Lodge Firewatch Tower is a beautiful Fortnite-themed build in Minecraft. It offers amazing views of the surrounding area and provides an excellent vantage point for defending against enemies who may come from any direction. The stairs give access to three different levels. The tower also has plenty of space inside to store loot and furnaces.

The build in the video above was made by YouTuber Blockdown. The design is simple enough for anyone to recreate it with ease, making it ideal for Minecraft players on a survival server.

4) Fortnite Tilted Towers Clock Tower

The above tutorial features a Fortnite-themed structure created by YouTuber Building Every Block. Almost everyone who played Fortnite when Tilted Towers was a popular dropping place will know this clock tower. It was the place you'd immediately go to for looting.

To build this Fortnite clock tower in Mojang's sandbox game, you must collect enough materials. You'll need sandstone, smooth stone, and some wood. The exact amount will vary depending on the size of your clock tower. Make sure you have enough before starting construction unless you want to waste time afterward.

5) Fortnite Tomato Town Pizzeria

This build features the Tomato Town Pizzeria, which was a semi-popular landing spot in Fortnite. The structure looks like a simple pizzeria with a huge red tomato head on top of it, making it extremely unique compared to other builds in Minecraft. It has tons of space inside and could be used as an actual restaurant or as a great home for survival.

This is another creation by YouTuber Building Every Block, who has made tons of other Fortnite builds. If you're interested, you can check out his channel.

