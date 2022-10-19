3 best Minecraft servers with guns in 2022

If you play Minecraft, you know that hundreds of servers are available for your enjoyment. However, not all servers are made equal and finding the right one can be overwhelming. The best Minecraft servers will provide an experience that is fun and exciting while even also offering a wide variety of options for players who want to level up a character in-game.

Minecraft servers with guns are often a great place to get your PVP fix if you're tired of fighting the same old monsters. Plenty of different servers offer all kinds of gun types, and even a few with vehicles.w

Three unrivaled Minecraft servers with guns

3) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.com

PurplePrison is a crazy fun server with guns (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a great Minecraft server for players who like guns and explosions. It has a lot of guns, and many players are looking for a server with guns. The server is well-known for its large number of guns, which you can use while playing as a guard or prisoner in the PurplePrison roleplay world.

PurplePrison isn't just some dull prison: You will be able to explore an expansive underground world full of mysteries, including caves with unique loot chests that inmates have hidden over time. To make things even better, PurplePrison also contains an arena where you can fight other players in real time.

It is a huge server that has been around since 2014 and has a large community and player base. It's also one of the most popular Minecraft servers in the world, with over 70k+ members in their Discord.

You'll be able to customize the colors of your clothes and skin, change how much damage each weapon does, and more. Overall, PurplePrison is an excellent place for anyone who wants to play Minecraft with guns and enjoy their time in prison without too many restrictions (unlike some other servers).

2) Gun Colony

IP address: guncolony.com

Gun Colony offers tons of fun games players can use guns in (Image via Mojang)

Gun Colony is an excellent server with guns, you can play with your friends and have fun. You can play on the server with your friends. If you want to play tons and tons of rounds where zombies are rushing at you, and you're required to kill them all, this is the best place.

You will never get bored because there are so many things to do. You can find some players to play with or start playing by yourself without worrying about anything else because if you have any questions, everything is taken care of by the server staff.

There are more than 50 firearms on this server, each with a distinctive 3D model. You can enjoy playing various game types focused around guns without worrying about any issues with the game mechanics because they are all balanced and enjoyable to use.

Gun Colony stands out among other Minecraft servers due to various distinctive characteristics. One of these is the excellent graphics, which lets you experience an immersive environment. They achieve these excellent graphics by offering you a texture pack to apply upon joining the server. For those who enjoy cooperative challenges and teamwork, the gameplay is fantastic.

1) HavocMC

IP address: miningdead.com

HavocMC is the best server with guns (Image via Mojang)

In late 2012, a modest zombie server with a Walking Dead theme gave birth to HavocMC. Since then, it has expanded into a more extensive server network with various unique gamemodes that are frequently updated and upgraded with new and exciting features.

The most well-known game that started their network, The Mining Dead, was influenced by The Walking Dead. Somewhere in the Outlands, you spawn, and you have to fight a ton of zombies that will be coming at you from all over the place.

You occasionally get money and other crazy items if you kill them. You can then enter safezones where you can use the money you have earned to purchase weapons, healing supplies, armor, and other items.

This server offers many other games, like Warzone, which is Call of Duty Warzone. However, after each death, you respawn in the starting plane. Next, there is MineWars. It is essentially identical to Mining Dead. However, you go to different planets where there are Star Wars Lightsabers and Blasters. You acquire various objects you can sell to make money with which to purchase weapons, accessories, and better lightsabers.

Lastly, they have a big Minecraft Grand Theft Auto game, virtually identical to the popular video game GTA, but made in Minecraft. You'll be able to see and control tons of cool vehicles and weapons, such as helicopters, tanks, grenade launchers, and many others. HavocMC is one of the best Minecraft servers containing guns due to its wide variety of games.

Minecraft Gun servers tips

1) You'll probably need to download the server resource packs to enjoy each server. If that doesn't happen, you may typically download the texture pack from the server website. Usually, it should offer you the option to do so automatically. Players will always be able to contact server staff on these servers if they continue to have issues.

2) A game that contains guns will always require players to learn how to aim, as you'll often have to shoot at players and mobs from a distance. Players can often do tons of things to optimize their performance well gaming. Check out 10 tips and tricks to do so here.

3) Pressing the left mouse button (LMB) while using the mouse will typically result in the gun reloading. The right mouse button (RMB) is used to fire bullets, and you aim like you typically would in Minecraft. When firing at distant adversaries, seeing them can occasionally be challenging. However, depending on the gun you're using, you may be able to zoom in by holding down the Shift key.

4) Since you will be dealing with guns, you will typically be put into a dangerous atmosphere automatically. Whoever you decide to put your trust in can turn around and shoot you in the head. So be careful who you trust in-game, not everyone will be on your side.

