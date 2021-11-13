5 best funny Minecraft YouTubers of all time

Minecraft has always been a sensation on the internet. It is counted amongst the best games of all time. Since its launch, the game's video content has been growing on various social and video platforms.

From Facebook to YouTube and Twitch, Minecraft is everywhere. Thousands of videos on Minecraft are watched by millions of people every day.

This massive following of Minecraft has been catalyzed by some of the famous content creators who played the game. Many YouTubers either grew in popularity solely by playing Minecraft or were already well-known and played the game.

Either way, YouTubers created some of the funniest and most interesting Minecraft content of all time.

Funniest Minecraft YouTubers of all time

5) PewDiePie

Although PewDiePie doesn't have a dedicated Minecraft channel, his Minecraft series is still the funniest and watched by many. In June 2019, the famous Swedish YouTuber started a Minecraft survival series that caught a lot of attention for its humor.

4) TommyInnit

TommyInnit might not be the oldest Minecraft YouTuber, but he's one of the funniest for sure. The young Brit started his YouTube career in 2018 with mainly Minecraft content, and his popularity has not dipped ever since.

He may be considered annoying due to the nature of his content, but his subscriber count says otherwise. TommyInnit has over 11 million subscribers and counting.

3) CaptainSparklez

CaptainSparklez is one of the oldest YouTubers pushing out funny Minecraft content since 2010. His channel grew with the popularity of Minecraft, and gradually it became one of his main games. His channel boasts over 11 million subscribers. His most famous videos are parody songs cinematically made by Minecraft.

2) Dream

Dream is not the longest-running Minecraft YouTuber, but he's arguably the most trending one. In two years, Dream's popularity skyrocketed. With over 27 million subscribers, nearly all of his Minecraft videos have at least a million views. His manhunt videos are some of the best and funniest Minecraft videos out there.

1) DanTDM

DanTDM is arguably the best and funniest Minecraft YouTuber of all time. His channel started with the game nine years ago, and he still plays and loves it. His faithful followers count to over 25 million subscribers. He has been invited to several Minecon events and is considered to be a true Minecraft veteran.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

