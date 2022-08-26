5 best futuristic Minecraft mods in 2022

Minecraft's modding community is one of the most robust in gaming, and players have a huge selection to choose from when customizing their gameplay.

While some mods add small and conventional content additions, others implement more futuristic and technical elements.

When it comes to high-tech or futuristic mods, the possibilities are nearly endless. No matter what version of the game players enjoy, there are likely more than a few futuristic mods worth enjoying.

As of 2022 and The Wild Update, there are a ton of awesome high-tech mods to enjoy, and players can find some excellent choices down below.

Mining Gadgets, Mekanism, and 3 other awesome futuristic mods to enjoy as of Minecraft 1.19

1) Iron Jetpacks

A player equipped with an iron jetpack (Image via BlakeBr0/9Minecraft)

While this mod isn't a huge futuristic overhaul, Iron Jetpacks is a fun and lightweight mod that adds a little bit of extra technology to the game.

The jetpacks added by the mod are fully customizable and run off Forge Energy. While Elytra can take quite some time to acquire and can be expensive to maintain, these jetpacks are much simpler to craft and keep in solid shape.

2) Mining Gadgets

A mining laser courtesy of Mining Gadgets (Image via Direwolf20/9Minecraft)

Mining Gadgets presents a futuristic alternative for Minecraft players who are bored with simply mining ores with a pickaxe. This mod adds mining lasers, drills, bores, quarries, and even mining robots to the game.

Automation included in this mod will not only make mining easier but will also increase the yields that players receive. Players can rack up ores and kick back with Mining Gadgets. This mod may keep players from ever returning to mining via pickaxe, like in the vanilla game.

3) Tech Reborn

Tech Reborn's official logo (Image via modmuss50/CurseForge)

For a more comprehensive technology mod, Minecraft players can look to Tech Reborn. This mod adds a plethora of blocks that allow players to collect resources more efficiently and process them. As players create more capable machines, they'll be able to progress through the mod and create better methods of harvesting resources and building.

This mod not only saves time for players during extensive building projects, but it also possesses its own ingrained progression system that is genuinely fun to work through.

4) Mekanism

A boiler and turbine in Mekanism (Image via bradyaidanc/CurseForge)

Another excellent Minecraft mod for tech overhauls, Mekanism has accrued over 64 million downloads for a reason. It introduces low, mid, and high-complexity tech blocks that assist players in most facets of the game, especially resource collection.

Players can create new generators for fuel and implement high-speed transit systems to make the allocation and movement of materials a breeze. They can even receive a friendly robotic sidekick named Robit to assist them as needed.

5) Applied Energistics 2

Energy processing blocks via Applied Energistics 2 (Image via AlgorithmX2/9Minecraft)

Applied Energistics 2 is one of the most popular high-tech mods for Minecraft available today. It provides a massive amount of content centered around the expenditure and transformation of energy and matter to suit a player's needs.

Gone are the days of using coal and wood for fuel. With this mod, players can create auto-crafting apparatuses powered by alternative energy sources. They can even create wireless networks and new tools, such as the cutting knife, quartz pickaxe, and tiny TNT blocks.

Applied Energistics overhauls how players look at automation and technology within the game. After a few hours with this mod, it can be incredibly difficult to go back to vanilla methods for mining, resource processing, and crafting.

