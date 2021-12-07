5 highest structures to build in Minecraft after latest update in world height

Minecraft’s biggest update yet, Minecraft 1.18, was finally released on November 30, 2021. Titled Caves and Cliffs part 2, it introduced a plethora of changes to the game in terms of world and terrain generation. The update also completely revamped the game’s cave and mountain systems and introduced six new mountain biomes and three new cave biomes, including three new cave types.

Another change that Minecraft 1.18 brought in is the extension of the build limit or world height. Players can now build up to Y level 320, which makes for some over-the-top builds, especially on official Minecraft subreddits like r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds. This article will highlight some of the highest player-made structure ideas in Minecraft 1.18.

Top 5 builds at the new height level in Minecraft 1.18.

5) Mega Nether portal

A medieval nether portal design (Image via u/JoshTehYoda on Reddit)

This build consists of a huge Nether portal design, taking inspiration from a medieval castle or a doorway. It contains two towers with the Nether portal situated under an arch between them. The base of the tower is built using Blackstone blocks and blackstone slabs, which can be used to project the intimidating look of medieval castle.

The midsections of the two towers are made using basalt blocks, which provide a lighter color as compared to the blackstone. Finally, the top of each tower is made from polished blackstone, with warped wood for decoration.

4) Cliff base

A cliff base in Minecraft (Image via u/TolisWorld on Reddit)

This base guarantees one thing: a beautiful view. The build is set in a bamboo jungle, and has therefore been decorated according to the design of the biome itself. Among the two structures, one is a multi-layered building topped with bamboo trees, and the other is a two-floor base with a plethora of pillars, with a bridge connecting the two structures. Copper has been used for the base, while podzol and jungle wood has been used as the dominant building block.

3) Mountain Redstone base (Build credit - Mambo Jumbo on YouTube)

This unique build comes from the popular Minecraft YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo. While the base may seem ordinary from the outside, it contains a network of redstone, which carry out certain functions inside the base.

The most important function is an automatic crop farm. The base is primarily built using wooden planks and logs, with lanterns, glass, and vines for decoration.

2) Mountain base (Build credit - Sahvi on YouTube)

This simple mountain base was designed by Minecraft YouTuber Sahvi. The location for this build is the frozen peaks biome atop a huge mountain. The highlight of this base is the long staircase which goes from the base of the mountain to the top, where the structure is.

The build itself is a simple tower-based design made with oak wood and cobblestone, with a ladder going to the upper floors. A tutorial can be found above.

1) Mountain castle

A castle built on a mountain (Image via u/CivWarsOfficial on Reddit)

This castle design is situated atop a mountain in a snowy biome. It includes four small towers to complement the main castle. The borders of the castle overlook a steep cliff, and a small cobblestone wall can be seen running along the border, which is a good idea to prevent players from falling over the cliff.

Finally, a small garden can be found in front of the castle gate, which completes the build and gives it authenticity.

The aforementioned builds are all at high Y levels, taking advantage of the new height limit to build extraordinary bases. Aside from being beautiful to look at, these builds offer a great view as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

