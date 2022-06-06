5 best Java Edition seeds to try before Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft's The Wild Update arrives on June 7, 2022, and that means it may be the last time for players to enjoy version 1.18.2 seeds.

Before version 1.19 revises Minecraft's world generation, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most entertaining 1.18.2 seeds. Each seed has its own appeal. Some offer an easier start, while others provide an interesting landscape.

Regardless, it's entirely possible that these seeds will generate entirely differently after version 1.19. Players will want to capitalize on them while they still can before they'll have to create specific pre-1.19 builds for these seeds in Minecraft: Java Edition.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Awesome seeds to play in Minecraft 1.18.2

1) Jungle Temple on Woodland Mansion (150589112544105406)

Two structures merge in this unusual seed (Image via Mojang)

It's quite rare for major generated structures to intersect in Minecraft. However, every so often, the world generation does so anyway. This seed is an interesting example, as players spawn right next to a large woodland mansion structure.

However, this mansion has a peculiar addition built into it in the form of a jungle temple. While this can make the mansion and temple tougher to navigate, there's zero doubt that the mixed nature of this structure will yield more loot than an individual temple or woodland mansion.

2) Triple Mob Spawner (-3413533161455188749)

Players can set up a great mob farm in this seed (Image via DigMinecraft)

Mob spawners were made much more plentiful in Minecraft 1.18, thanks to the reworking of dungeons. Since these blocks make for a very helpful source of early-game experience and items, this seed can be a great way to create an excellent mob farm.

When players dig down to (X: -40, Y: -17, Z: -30), they'll find a trio of dungeons complete with unique mob spawners. This allows Minecraft players to farm zombies, skeletons, and spiders all at once.

With a little engineering, players can create tried-and-true mob farms and start the seed off with a huge helping of items and experience to get themselves started.

3) Pillager Outpost in a Ravine (4744115001684867391)

This outpost should be fairly easy to capture (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, pillager structures don't follow generation rules very well. In this seed, players can find a pillager outpost sandwiched between two cliffs of a ravine at (X: 36, Y: 66, Z: -7338). Since players can gain the height advantage over the outpost, they should be able to take it over quite easily.

The pillagers emerging from the outpost would be sitting ducks for a player's ranged attacks. Once the outpost is clear, players can also check the ravine for a few tunnels leading down into the earth. This can yield plenty of precious ores like diamonds, so the ravine is more than just an intriguing structure.

4) Triple Village Island (-7096828587805744419)

Players can access three great villages right from the jump in this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

Villages are an excellent place to get players started in the game world. Fortunately, this seed provides three villages on the spawn island, ensuring that players won't lack materials and gear in their starting location.

Players can even head southward from their island and find an additional village if they'd like. A ruined Nether portal rests on the spawn island at (X: 24, Z: 72). Once players have built up their reserves, they can hop right into the Nether without even leaving the spawn island.

5) Two-Tone Landscape (1582281691)

A perfectly divided island between badlands and jungle (Image via Mojang)

A gorgeous product of Minecraft's terrain generation, this seed begins relatively innocuous, placing them in a badlands biome. However, by heading to (X: 78, Z: 519), players can find a small island surrounded by a river.

The river is almost perfectly split between a badlands and a jungle biome, with a wooded badlands biome towards the center.

A snowy biome also lays to the north of the island's center. This combines four unique biomes within walking distance, ensuring players have the pick of the litter when it comes to materials.

