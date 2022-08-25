5 best job site blocks in Minecraft

Job sites are special types of Minecraft blocks that can be used to employ any villager and make trades with them.

Trading is a brilliant feature in the sandbox game where players can obtain items from villagers by giving them a few emeralds. However, in order to trade with villagers, they must be some kind of professional.

Villager mobs are the closest to normal humans. They live peacefully in villages, work with their blocks, and sleep at night.

There are all kinds of job site blocks that give different professions to villagers. Out of all these blocks, there are a few that are the best in terms of profession and trade.

Smithing Table, Brewing Stand, and 3 other great villager job site blocks in Minecraft

1) Fletching Table

Fletching table with a Fletcher in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A fletching table is a great job site block that can turn unemployed villagers into Fletchers.

Villagers that become Fletchers have some of the best trades from which players can obtain emeralds. A Fletcher takes sticks and gives emeralds in return. This is arguably the best way to earn a lot of emeralds since sticks are easy to obtain or craft.

2) Smithing Table

Smithing table with a Toolsmith in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A smithing table is a brilliant job site block if players want a toolsmith. This villager will be able to trade all kinds of tool-related items with the player.

If players have loads of emeralds, they can simply trade with this villager and get pre-enchanted iron or even diamond tools.

The smithing table not only employs villagers, but it can also be used to convert all kinds of diamond gear to Netherite gear.

3) Blast Furnace

Blast furnace with an Armorer in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

A blast furnace is a job site block that can employ any villager and convert them into an armorer. As the name suggests, these professional villagers trade all kinds of armor-related items with players.

These blocks can also be used by players to quickly smelt any earth materials like iron, gold, copper, etc. This is a special type of furnace that can only smelt earth materials but can do so quicker than a regular furnace.

4) Brewing Stand

Brewing stand with a Cleric in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Brewing stands are also a great job site block that can employ any villager and make them a cleric.

Clerics trade all kinds of items, most of which are related to brewing potions. One of their best trades is emeralds in exchange for rotten flesh. Players are likely to have loads of rotten flesh that can be easily traded for some emeralds.

Additionally, the brewing stand itself is extremely useful for players since they can brew any potion on it.

5) Lectern

Lectern block with a Librarian in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lectern is arguably the best job site block that players can use on villagers as it can turn them into librarians.

These types of villagers trade enchanted books that can greatly help players strengthen any tool, weapon, or armor part. Since enchanting tables give random enchantments and do not allow players to change the list of enchantments, librarians and enchanted books are always the better option.

When players employ any villager with a lectern, they can check which enchanted book they have. If players want another enchantment from them, they can simply break the lectern block and place it again to re-employ the villager, eventually changing the trade list and getting a different enchantment.

