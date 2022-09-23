5 best light sources for Minecraft beginners

Blocks are the heart and soul of Minecraft, with the entirety of the game's level design dependent on them. Each one has a specific appearance as well as a predetermined role within the confines of Mojang's infinite sandbox world.

Some blocks are used as workbenches that allow players to craft different types of items, while others, such as beds, are used to perform specific functions that affect the gameplay experience. This article will talk about five blocks that serve as light sources.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft 1.19: Top 5 blocks that emit light

5) Campfire

Campfires are an effective light source in Minecraft. They have a light level of 15, which is the highest in the game. Additionally, they’re quite convenient to use as far as resources that involve fire are concerned. This is because the fire from these blocks never spreads.

Players can use campfires for cooking food like mutton, beef, pork, etc., while also utilizing them to extract honey from beehives and bee nests without aggravating the bees residing within them. Finally, gamers can make use of a campfire block to fire up a smoke signal, which can help with navigation.

4) Glowstone

Glowstone is a brightly lit block that can only be found in Minecraft's Nether dimension. It can be seen hanging from ceilings and forming branching structures wherever it generates. This entry has a light level of 15.

When mined without the Silk Touch enchantment applied to a pickaxe, the block drops a substance known as glowstone dust. This can be used in making potions and for other purposes. Glowstone as a block can be used in the recipes of redstone lamps and respawn anchors.

3) Nether portal block

Nether portals are player-made structures in Minecraft that are used to travel from the Overworld dimension to the hellish one in an instant, essentially acting as gateways. This makes them a necessary part of a gamer's progression within the game.

In order to make a portal, players have to first make its frame using at least 10 or 14 obsidian blocks, depending on what they want its shape to be. Once the frame is created, gamers will have to use flint and steel or something similar to light and activate the portal. A lit portal has purple-colored blocks that appear inside its frame when it is activated. These blocks emit light of level 14.

2) Lanterns

The lantern is a commonly used decorative block in Minecraft that is placed on ceilings or kept on flat surfaces to provide light. They are made using a torch and eight iron ingots, which is why many players often use them when playing in creative mode.

Lanterns have a light level of 10 and are employed in a ton of creative designs like lamp posts and pathways. They can melt snow, and the “soul” variant of the lantern can repel piglins if used inside the Nether dimension. The fact that these light sources can be placed or hung almost anywhere makes them immensely efficient.

1) Torch

Torches are considered by many to be the “default” lighting source in Minecraft. They’re among the first items that gamers have access to in the title, as wood and coal are fairly easy to obtain, while the recipe for torches is impressively simple. To make a torch, all players have to do is take a crafting table and put one piece of coal along with a stick inside it in a vertical formation.

Torches have a light level of 14 and can melt layers of snow if placed in a snowy area. The “soul” variant of these items, on the other hand, emits a level-10 light and repels piglins just like the soul lantern.

