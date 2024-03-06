5 best maps for Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft Bedrock Edition's Marketplace is one of the most controversial aspects of the game, with many Java players upset that the marketplace seems filled with people profiteering on stolen content. However, despite the valid criticisms of it, the marketplace is not all bad, featuring a ton of amazing content that is also free to access.

Below are the five best free marketplace maps for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, along with what makes them so good.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The 5 best free maps on the Minecraft Marketplace

1) 10 Years of Minecraft

10 Years of Minecraft, or 10 Years for short, is a free tribute map created by Blockworks to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

Players will be let loose into a lovely world filled with builds paying tribute to the game. There are biome bubbles to walk through, a mob garden, and hidden references and secrets, such as the hidden banners depicting Minecraft's evil and mysterious Herobrine.

There is also a section dedicated to redstone builds, an interesting inclusion considering the map is available on Java and Bedrock, with the two games having very different redstone systems and mechanics.

2) Terra Swoop Force

Terra Swoop Force, by Noxcrew, is one of the most beloved marketplace maps, with over 65k total ratings. The world consists of several incredibly well-realized tunnels players must dart through on an elytra. This combination of quick reflexes, elytra flying, and parkour makes this a well-known and admired Bedrock world.

There are two other worlds available for purchase that are in the same continuity as Terra Swoop Force: Monsters of the Deep and Monsters from the Ice. Unlike Terra Swoop Force, however, these two maps are not free, costing 830 and 1170 Minecraft minecoins, respectively.

3) Farm Life

The many crop and seed additions from the Farm Life marketplace world (Image via Mojang)

Farm Life is a world created by PixelHeads on the marketplace. This map expands on Minecraft's farming aesthetics by adding more than 50 new crops and trees, as well as more than 10 vehicles and attachments.

Some of these additions include:

Corn

Garlic

Onion

Cabbage

Rice

Tomato

The build of the world itself is also adorable, featuring a countryside covered in farms and a small town to explore and fall in love with. There is also an adorable new soundtrack to match the world's vibe. It is for all of these reasons that the Farm Life world lands on the list of the Bedrock Marketplace's best.

4) Safari World

The Safari World map is an incredible free map on the Minecraft Marketplace. The map features a custom-made savanna-like region stuffed full of real-world animals such as elephants, rhinos, zebras, and lions.

The world features more than 30 different audio files for each of the 35 animals added in, so there is no shortage of real-world knowledge to gain.

But in the game, players can feed and interact with these animals and also see them recreate real-world activities such as hunting and feeding. There is also a buggy that players can use to speed around the safari.

5) Marketplace Creator Tycoon

Marketplace Creator Tycoon is a world by Jigarbov Productions. This is one of the most popular pieces of content on the entire marketplace, boasting more than 70k reviews. In the world, players take on the role of marketplace content creators.

From here, the world plays out like a regular tycoon game: make money to spend money to make more money to spend more money—the usual addictive loop. However, it is this interesting and meta choice in theme that lands this world so high up on the list of best worlds, along with how fun the gameplay is.