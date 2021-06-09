5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update seeds to play

After months of waiting, the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update is officially out. The update has been released for all regions in both Bedrock and Java Edition.

A lot of players are going to create a new world in Minecraft 1.17. Players can use custom seeds with valuable resources and structures like villages, diamonds, strongholds right at the spawn location.

Using these seeds, players can get an early head start and progress faster. Here are some amazing seeds for Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1:

Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update seeds to play

5) An amethyst geode deletes the end portal

Seed: 376166226

Version: Bedrock Edition1.17

Coordinates: 2238/32/39

Many players like to collect curse seeds, which have unusual glitches related to world generation. Whenever a new update drops, the chances of glitches are always high, and the Minecraft 1.17 update is no exception.

Bedrock versions are pretty famous for their game-breaking seeds. In this seed, an amethyst geode generates in the end portal room and deletes the portal frame. Obviously, this seed is bad for speedrunners.

4) Mineshaft inside amethyst geode

Mineshaft and amethyst (Image via u/Illustrious_Tour_681)

Seed: -66406848458700073

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -639/35/-416

Amethyst geodes are a new and beautiful structure added to the Minecraft 1.17 update. In this seed, players can find an unusual generation of a mineshaft inside an amethyst geode. As amethyst shards are a faint source of light, this scenery looks magical.

3) Snowy village protected by ice spikes

Seed: -5827076749818071175

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn point

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn near a beautiful snow village. This village is in a rare ice spikes biome. With early access to villagers, players can get tons of items quickly. Beneath the village, players can also discover beautiful amethyst geodes.

Players can also find another village in the taiga biome with spawners and mineshafts below the ground.

2) A snow village island

Snow village (Image via u/ricecake1111113)

Seed: -2109507520

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 0/75/0

This seed features charming snow-covered islands. One of these islands has a small and cute tundra village at 0,0. Players can also find mushroom islands near this village.

In this seed, players will also come across different villages in a couple of hundred blocks from 0,0.

1) Double amethyst geodes

Seed: -2497213425330816112

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 263/40/79

Minecraft world generation can sometimes be whacky and create hybrid structures. In this seed, players can find two amethyst geodes connected at the chunk border. Usually, this happens due to two chunks generating amethyst geodes in the same place.

