5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for building cities

Minecraft is a game that is renowned for its building mechanics. It features an infinite sandbox world, giving players the space, resources, and tools to build to their heart’s content. From small structures like arches and gargoyles to majestic castles and cities, building encompasses the core values of Minecraft.

City-building is a common practice in Minecraft where players have been known to take on extensive city-building projects either solo or with other players. Building a whole city is the ultimate achievement for some in Minecraft. Listed below are some of the best seeds for players to begin their city-building journey.

Top 5 seeds for building cities in Minecraft 1.17

5) Endless Desert (Seed: 1297970985505311939)

A complex built in a desert (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a gigantic desert biome. Deserts are good for building cities, as they include huge chunks of flat surfaces compared to other biomes. Apart from the necessary space to build a city, this seed contains a desert temple and ravine close to spawn. Both of these places can be used to collect and mine resources for a survival build.

4) Island and three villages (Seed: -4060839488929676108)

An island with three villages (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a large island with three villages spread across its corners. The island is mostly comprised of a plains biome, and needs little terraforming to start the construction of a city in Minecraft. A Pillager outpost can also be found on the island, with a shipwreck off its coast.

3) Mushroom and Savanna biomes with Village (Seed: 730157053031476279)

A mushroom biome adjacent to a savanna biome (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player at a crossroads between a savanna biome and the rare mushroom biome. A village can be found spreading from the savanna division of the area to the mushroom division. This area is perfect for building a city, as mobs do not spawn in the mushroom biome. Additionally, the mushroom field close to spawn contains a large ravine, which will play a huge role in mining resources for the city build.

2) Rare locations (Seed:120)

A screenshot from this seed (Image via Minecraft)

A profitable seed with an unusual seed number, this seed spawns the player at the cusp of a plains and a desert biome. Both of these biomes contain areas that would suit aspiring city builders in Minecraft, as they require less terraforming and cleaning than landscapes from other biomes. The plains biome contains a village with a blacksmith close to spawn, while a desert temple can also be found within this radius.

1) A surplus of animals (Seed: 5678)

Many animal mobs can be found right off spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This seed (also with a non-traditional seed number) spawns the player in a huge plains biome, and is perfect for city building. Animal mobs like sheep, cows, and horses are in abundance around the player’s spawn, indicating a surplus of food, transportation, and other resources. A huge snowy mountain overlooks the plains biome. If climbed, players will discover more sheep and pigs. Also, the hill next to the mountain is home to a huge network of mineshafts, which can be plundered for some valuable loot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi