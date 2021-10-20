Minecraft’s worlds are one of the game’s most expansive features. With different biomes and structures to discover, players can spend hours venturing in-game. However, each Minecraft world is different and some can be more exciting to explore than others.

With that being said, players can embellish their worlds to make them more enticing and intriguing. This can be done by using a pre-found world seed. These seeds control how worlds generate in Minecraft.

Here’s our list of the 5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for exploration.

5 Minecraft 1.17 seeds to enhance and incentivize exploration

The seeds listed below are renowned for their creativity and versatility. Players can traverse through them and enjoy exploring.

5) Abundant biomes (2111844826)

An image of the biomes players can find in-game. (Image via Mojang/u/ricecake1111113 on Reddit)

Minecraft players using this seed won’t have to travel far to find some of the game’s rarest biomes. An ice spike and mushroom fields biome are easily accessible and riddled with exciting features.There are also several villages relatively close to spawn, as well as a stronghold.

Stronghold Coordinates: (1972, 35, -716)

Platform: Bedrock Edition

4) Shipwreck (527517686)

An image of a shipwreck in-game. (Image via Mojang).

Minecraft’s shipwrecks can often be difficult to find in-game. Players can use this seed to rid themselves of that hassle and grunt work. This seed spawns less than one-hundred blocks from a shipwreck.

There are two loot chests in this shipwreck. One of these contains a buried treasure map. Buried treasure maps often lead players on long journeys. However, that isn't the case here. This buried treasure generates right next to the shipwreck, simplifying the overall process.

Platform: Java Edition

Buried Treasure Coordinates: (57, 63, 89)

3) Reverse Oasis (11252141526551)

Players can find a village in this desert biome. (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed drops the player off in a jungle biome. This jungle is expansive, and contains a desert biome at its center. Coupled with that, this desert has a village which can be found by traveling south.

Platform: Java Edition

2) Witch's hut and woodland mansion (1034983489368856605)

This seed is great for those who want some danger in their adventure. It spawns players near one of Minecraft's woodland mansions. Despite teeming with good loot, the location also houses nefarious mobs such as the evoker.

There is also a witch's hut located atop the woodland mansion, where the player can find one of Minecraft's elusive black cats.

Platform: Java Edition

1) Exposed stronghold (322161687)

Exposed strongholds are a rare occurrence in-game. Image via Minecraft.

This is an excellent seed for Minecraft players who want to explore a stronghold. The players will start off by spawning in a spruce village. Being home to a partially exposed stronghold, one should have no trouble finding great exploratory elements here.

Platform: Bedrock Edition

Minecraft worlds are an adventure waiting to happen. By using world seeds, players can ensure that they have a whirlwind of an experience.

