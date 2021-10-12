Minecraft can be unpredictable and difficult to survive. This is especially true in the game’s hardcore gamemode. Hardcore mode is a more difficult variant of Minecraft’s survival gamemode. It has a higher difficulty level than most survival worlds, and it does not allow players to respawn.

Because of hardcore mode’s difficulty, Minecraft players will want to do whatever they can to increase their chances of survival. One way for players to do this is to use a custom world seed.

Custom world seeds control the world that players spawn into. Players can use a custom world seed to spawn closer to resources like generated structures and mobs. This makes them incredibly useful for surviving early on in-game. Not sure which world seed to use? Here’s our list of the five best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for hardcore mode.

5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for hardcore

5) Island village (3227028068011494221)

An image of a sunset over an in-game ocean. (Image via Minecraft.)

Players using this seed will find themselves spawned on the shores of a vast ocean. With a village close by to spawn, this Minecraft seed gives players easy and immediate access to food, shelter, and other resources. Once the player has spent enough time in this village, they can traverse the ocean until they've found their next great adventure.

Platform: Bedrock Edition

4) Four villages (-4379469131957062683)

An image of a villager mob in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is great for Minecraft players who want an easy start to their game. Players will start off close to taiga, desert, savanna, and tundra biomes. Each biome has its own village, meaning that Minecraft players will have a lot of exploring to do in-game.

Platform: Java Edition

3) Survival island (-2108063506)

An aerial view of an island in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Spawning on an island adds an additional layer of difficulty to Minecraft, as there are limited resources on the island for players to use. Many Minecraft players enjoy this extra challenge.

This seed spawns players on a large island, where they can find many of the resources they’ll need in-game. The size of the island makes it a bit more forgiving. There’s also a zombie spawner and dungeon on this island.

Dungeon Coordinates: (6767, 53, 225)

Platform: Bedrock Edition

2) Desert pyramid and village (188110827056045)

An image of a desert temple and village in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts players off in one of Minecraft's desert biomes, close to a desert temple and a village. This is a great seed for players who want to have some loot accessible earlier on in their game or for players looking to spawn in a less forgiving biome.

Platform: Java Edition

1) Speedrunning seed (-3294725893620991126)

An image of several villagers in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

This is the world seed of choice for many Minecraft speedrunners. It starts players off by spawning them in a village, where they can find an assortment of valuable loot. Minecraft players looking to speed-run the game can traverse this world's Nether for quick access to a stronghold and end portal.

Platform: Java Edition

