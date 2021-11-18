5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for servers

Minecraft is one of the most popular games on the planet. Its infinite sandbox world, coupled with the players’ ability to build anything they desire, or simply explore the world as they please contributes to its success.

Minecraft can be played solo, or with friends. While survival mode and other adventure maps are a great way to play with friends, Minecraft servers are the best way to ensure the longevity of a Minecraft world. Players can play with multiple friends, and can even invite other people to play on their servers. Popular Minecraft servers include Hypixel, Mineplex, and Minescape. Here's a look at a few seeds that will make Minecraft worlds interesting for multiplayer gameplay.

Top 5 seeds for servers in Minecraft 1.17 for an exciting multiplayer experience

5) Island Warfare (Seed: -577306088652672088)

This map will be good for hosting servers on (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players near four islands and other extensive biome generations. At least two villages can be found around these islands which are close to the spawn point. Additionally, more islands can be found with interesting cave generation and a desert biome, towards the northeast. This seed would be good for a server due to the number of biomes and resources available right out the gate.

4) Large flat plains biome (Seed: 3290841)

An overview of this map (Image via Minecraft)

This seed would be good for servers based on building and light combat. It contains a large plane biome right at spawn, giving players a huge empty space to start building. A jungle biome and a forest biome can be found in the west and east directions from spawn. Towards the northeast, players can find and raid a pillager outpost.

3) Four villages at spawn (Seed: 730157053031476279)

Four villages can be found at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This incredible seed features four villages around the spawn point. This can be utilized by players on the server to make a unified village or a city. The amount of space available to expand and build is staggering. Different biomes can be found close to players’ spawns making the lone wolf approach worthwhile as well. Each village is set in a different biome, and connecting them together should not be a problem with multiple people.

2) Double Village Islands (Seed:120)

Two connected islands can be found in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This fascinating seed is set on an island complex, with a village at both ends. One is a normal village, while the other is a zombie village. This can serve as a good map for multiple players who want to expand and grow this complex into a city or a collective village. Additionally, the zombie village can be used to procure zombie villagers and subsequently, trading.

1) Minimalist Survival Island (Seed: 3366408241916580461)

The tiny island presents players with a challenge (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players on a tiny island in the middle of nowhere. There are no trees or resources nearby, and players have to find a way to escape or capitalize on this situation. This seed can serve as a cross between survival mode and a puzzle map, which makes it perfect for multiplayer servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

