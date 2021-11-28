5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for structures

The Minecraft community has been hard at work discovering interesting and fascinating seeds since the game was released back in 2010. Many different kinds of seeds can be found for Minecraft, each with an interesting set of structures within it.

Minecraft 1.17 is the latest and live build for Minecraft. It added new features to the game like goats, axolotls, copper ore, and amethyst geodes. While it only serves as part 1 for the Caves and Cliffs update, it has still brought a ton of changes and improvements to the game.

Top 5 seeds for unique structures in Minecraft 1.17

5) Coastal Village with Shipwreck

A village near a shipwreck can be found here (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player near a coastal village. The village can serve as a source of early game loot and shelter. Additionally, a shipwreck can be found almost adjacent to the village, in a position that makes it seem as if it is docked like a real-life ship.

Shipwrecks contain valuable loot like iron, food, ender pearls, or even diamonds.

4) Desert temple and village at spawn

This incredible seed has a desert village at spawn with a pyramid close by. Desert pyramids play host to desert temples, which are filled to the brim with top-tier loot and a bunch of TNT. Additionally, players can find a buried treasure chest and a ruined portal close to spawn as well.

3) The Speedrun Seed

The Speedrun seed (Image via Minecraft)

This one is referred to as the speedrun seed because it makes progressing in Minecraft incredibly easy. Players spawn near a village that has a Blacksmith villager present in it.

The Blacksmith's chest contains 17 pieces of obsidian, which can be used to make a full Nether portal in no time. Additionally, the village contains a ton of beds, which can be used to kill the Ender Dragon easily.

2) Mushroom Island With a Woodland Mansion

One of the rarest seeds in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player inside a mushroom biome. Mushroom biomes are some of the rarest in Minecraft. Additionally, a Woodland Mansion can be found on the opposite side of this mushroom biome. As a bonus, a village can be discovered near spawn, in a Taiga biome, as well.

1) Hill Taiga Village

A fascinating seed (Image via Minecraft)

This incredible seed features a tall Taiga rockface at spawn, with a small village sitting at the top of the cliff. The structure is fascinating to look at, while the ascent to the village is treacherous and tricky to make.

Minecraft has some incredible seeds with great structures and world generation at its disposal. Players can freely explore these fascinating seeds for fun and adventures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

