5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for desert temples (2021)

Minecraft seeds are a mechanic that can dictate where a player spawns in the world. Seeds are numbers assigned to the maps that players can use to spawn near structures having high-tier loot. This ensures that the player’s game starts off smoothly. Players can control what seeds they want to play on, spawning near rare structures like desert temples and pillager outposts.

Desert Temples are one of the most sought-after structures in Minecraft. They contain valuable loot and resources. If found, they can prove to be extremely profitable for players with low or mid-tier loot.

Top 5 desert temple seeds in Minecraft 1.17 (2021)

5) Temple between three biomes (Seed: -231010552205573)

All three biomes at spawn pictured (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player at the midpoint of three biomes; a desert, a mesa, and a swamp. A desert temple can be found close to spawn, giving players a (possibly) shiny start to their Minecraft journey. Once the desert temple has been looted, players can go and loot another desert temple, which is located at these coordinates: - 450, - 220.

4) 70 temples and many villages (Seed: -6050023149418840054)

A village at spawn in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a gigantic desert biome, which is filled with desert temples and villages. It contains a total of 70 desert temples and around 50 villages, all spaced out at small distances from each other. A village and desert temple can be found right at spawn, and then subsequently at every few blocks.

3) Four temples around spawn point (Seed: 42221246517475785)

This amazing seed will spawn the player near four desert temples. Every temple is located approximately 50 blocks from each other. Apart from that, there are three villages near the spawn point as well, giving the player shelter, exposure to trading, and a bed. Other interesting structures include an exposed skeleton spawner and a pillager outpost.

2) Desert Village and Pyramid (Seed: -803365490736064)

A desert village and a desert temple (Image via MinecraftXL)

This seed spawns the player near a desert temple and a village. Both are filled with tons of precious loot. This seed is perfect for a good start in Minecraft. Further away, another desert village and temple can be found. The two desert temples, combined with the resources from the village, make for a profitable experience in this seed.

1) Exposed Mine and Temple (Seed: -1963547956778120592)

The exposed mineshaft viewed from above (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in the desert. A big, exposed cave with a mineshaft can be found just a few blocks away from spawn. A desert temple can be found on the opposite side of the mineshaft, and is filled with a valuable lot, ensuring a comfortable start to the player’s travels. More temples and some villages can be found exploring the desert.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi