5 best Minecraft 1.18.1 survival seeds

Minecrafters hope for a wonderful spawn location with valuable resources nearby when creating a new world. However, not everybody is lucky enough to get an excellent spawn point on the first attempt. Many players will still fail to find an ideal spawn even after several retries.

Luckily, the game lets players choose the world seed before generating a new world. Instead of using random seeds, players can enter custom seeds to get spawn locations as per their liking.

Using seeds, players can create worlds with rare structures, resources, and almost anything. Here are some amazing survival seeds to try in the latest version of Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.18.1 seeds

5) Ice spikes with a village

(Seed: 1584314741419256272)

Ice spikes and village (Image via u/chchchchchgethyper on Reddit)

Snowy biomes are infamous for being one of the worst places for survival gameplay. But that cannot stop players from inhabiting the harsh but beautiful cold biomes, especially in this seed.

Players can use this seed to spawn in a splendid ice spike biome. Alongside the spawn area, players will stumble upon a snowy village that will provide food and shelter to survive the icy land.

4) Multiple structures close to spawn

(Seed: 3257197314109635760)

Snowy village (Image via u/chchchchchgethyper on Reddit)

In this seed, players spawn beside a frozen river in a snowy plain biome. The best thing about it is the number of structures around the spawn. Players can find three villages, three igloos, one pillager outpost, and more structures within a 300 block radius.

3) Unusually tall plateau

(Seed: 5255823060500105168)

Weird terrain (Image via u/Connect-Lock1214 on Reddit)

Minecraft's world generation can be very bizarre at times. For example, in this seed, players spawn on a tall plateau rising from sea level in the middle of nowhere.

At the top, players have only one tree and will have to make the most out of it. This seed is recommended for players interested in gameplay similar to skyblock but in vanilla.

2) Cliffside village

(Seed: 2)

Cliffside village (Image via u/HowaitoHasugami on Reddit)

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was easily the most fascinating update in the game's history. It completely overhauled the terrain generation of the entire Overworld, giving rise to some beautiful areas.

In this seed, players can find a beautiful village engraved inside a cliff at X: -880 Z: -448. Hobbit hole enthusiasts will definitely want to take a look at this village.

1) Village surrounded by ice spikes

(Seed: 179737413)

In this seed, players can find a snowy village right next to the spawn point. The village is a lovely place to live in as a frozen river surrounds it. Beyond the river, players can see tall ice spikes. Another snowy village can be found at X: 176 Z: -400.

Edited by R. Elahi