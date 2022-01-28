5 best Minecraft 1.18 village seeds for Java Edition (2022)

Villages in Minecraft are some of the most loved and adored structures. This is because they provide various benefits to the average survival player. Players can find food, shelter, beds, and in some instances, weapons, tools, armor, and even smelted ores.

Minecraft 1.8 brought a plethora of changes to the game. While the update mainly focused on overhauling the game's ore distribution and world generation, some small but impactful changes were made regarding villages in Minecraft.

The change in question was regarding the "raiding" event that takes place whenever a player with the "bad omen" status effect enters a village. Before Minecraft 1.18, if the player lost the raid, every villager would die, and the village would then be abandoned unless repopulated by the player using cheats or other painstaking methods.

However, the update made it so that pillagers, the main raiding band of mobs, do not attack baby villagers. Therefore, if a player loses a raid, the unharmed baby villagers will naturally repopulate the village, and it has a chance to thrive once again.

Players can potentially experience this with the following five seeds that focus on villages.

Minecraft Java 1.18: Top 5 village seeds

5) Cool Cliffside Village (Seed: 1187530647651075909)

This seed spawns the player in a massive taiga biome. Players can find foxes, dozens of trees, and a lava pool close to spawn. However, the most exciting aspect of this seed lies mere blocks away from spawn. A large, flourishing village can be found around 120 blocks from spawn in the seat direction.

The village covers the entirety of a cliff face, from the surface to the top of the cliff. A vast cave opening is situated within the village, leading into the very mountain in front of which it resides.

4) Lake in the middle of a valley with 3 villages (Seed: 8624896)

This seed spawns the player into a birch forest biome. What makes this seed special is that almost every single biome in the game can be found near or around it. A snowy taiga biome can be located west of spawn, surrounding a small lake in the same direction.

Three villages can be found in this direction as well. Additionally, a ruined portal and Pillager Outpost can be seen next to each other due northwest of spawn.

3) Mountainous island with a village (Seed: 2243447718)

This seed spawns the player on a small island filled with huge caves and abnormal terrain. There are two structures of interest on this island. Firstly, a large village can be found on the western corner of the island. It contains a blacksmith and loads of animals.

Additionally, a Woodland Mansion can be found on the eastern corner, filled with loot and illagers.

2) Zombie Village (Seed: 5179950856095279303)

This seed spawns the player inside a small forest, next to a large river. Right in front of spawn lies a savanna biome, extending on and stretching for hundreds of blocks. On the left of spawn, an abandoned zombie village can be found.

Players can enter the village by crossing the river engaging with the zombified villagers there.

1) Extreme hilly terrain with mountain village (Seed: 3623560734337717153)

This seed spawns the player in a swamp biome bordering a plains biome. If players travel a few blocks to the east, they can find a massive mountain in a savanna biome. A village is perched on top of this mountain and spread to the cliff's base on the other side. A cleric can be found within the village, with multiple caves around it.

Seeds allow Minecraft players to choose what type of world they want to play in. Since villages are some of the most sought-after structures within Minecraft, it is understandable that a ton of seeds with villages get circulated regularly.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha