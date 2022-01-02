5 best Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock seeds for cliffs (2022)

At the time of generation, each world in Minecraft is assigned a number, a code that becomes its identity. This number is known as the world's "seed".

With seemingly trillions of different types of seeds available for the game, players can regularly look forward to exploring new structures and biomes.

Minecraft 1.18, or the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, primarily focuses on a revamp of the mountain and cave generation systems in the game. Six new biomes have also been introduced into the mountains, while Minecraft's cave systems have received their own set of cave biomes and cave types.

This article will talk about the best seeds that showcase the newly developed cliff faces of Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 cliff seeds in Bedrock Edition

5) Snowy Mountains With Ocean and Cliff Drop (Seed: -8260484280175327470)

EThis seed contains some magnificent cliff faces (Image via Mojang/ Reddit/u/IvanTh33Terribl)

This seed spawns the player on the cusp of a plains biome and a jagged mountain biome. One can find snow right beside them, with trees and mobs like pigs, goats, and sheep.

However, one of the highlights of this seed is a series of cliffs approximately 50 blocks south of spawn. The cliff leads straight into the ocean, and features a plethora of entrances to the cave system inside the mountain.

4) Seaside Plains Cliffs (Seed: -1381685289420344963)

This seed has an amazing display of cliffs along with two villages (Image via Mojang/Reddit/u/noobductive)

This seed spawns the player within a dense spruce forest. Navigating to the coordinates given below will take the player to a plains biome set on top of a hill. Almost immediately, players will notice a huge hollowed out area in the mountain, which leads to a cave.

The cave goes all the way down to Y level -53. The area is surrounded by tall and intimidating cliff faces that look down upon the player. Two villages can also be found in this area.

3) Lush cliffs and caves (Seed: 816802188)

This seed spawns the player near three biomes, namely the plains, frozen peaks and stony shores biomes. All three lie along a huge cliff overlooking an ocean. Additionally, a lush cave can be found a few blocks to the south-west of spawn.

2) Skinny cliffs (Seed: 9119109508904551153)

This seed has an interesting display on inland cliffs (Image via Mojang/Reddit/u/RihhamDaMan)

This seed spawns the player in an extensive plains biome. The spawn area is surrounded by a long and winding river, that flows all the way out to an ocean.

Towards the immediate east of spawn, players can find a series of cliffs which lead to an opening within the mountain. The cliffs lead down to a cavern with the lowest accessible freefall point being Y level -46.

1) Cliffside Village (Seed: 745794237)

This seed spawns the player in a forest biome. However, one of the best features about this seed is that it showcases almost every Overworld biome around the spawning area.

Players can find a small mushroom biome in the middle of the ocean, where an exposed cavity leads to a lush cave system. Additionally, some frozen mountains can be found going west from spawn, where players can locate and settle down in a beautiful cliffside village.

Bedrock Edition is one of the foremost versions of Minecraft. While similar to Java Edition in many ways, the Bedrock edition includes a number of other versions of Minecraft, including Pocket Edition, Windows 10 edition, and the console versions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

