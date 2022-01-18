5 best Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock seeds to get ores

Every time a new Minecraft world is generated, it is assigned a random number or code unique to it in that version of the game. That number is called a seed. Many players prefer to start afresh in a randomly generated world they’ve never played before.

Others like to try out worlds already played by other people, which usually contain unusual features like strange terrain generation, rare biomes and mobs close to spawn, or an abundance of resources within the spawning radius.

Among the aforementioned resource-laden seeds are seeds that contain a ton of ores. Ores are important resources that can be mined and smelted to produce resources later used to make weapons, armor, tools, and other items.

Each ore generates at different levels within the world of Minecraft, and every single one has its own level where it is most likely to generate in large quantities.

The newest update of the game, called Caves and Cliffs part 2, brought a plethora of changes to how ores are distributed within the game, essentially constructing a new system from scratch. This article will list 5 Bedrock Edition seeds in the latest game version that are great for acquiring ores.

Note: Due to seed parity, seeds from Minecraft 1.18 onwards are shared between Java and Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft 1.18: 5 seeds to check out for a surplus of ores

5) Diamond Ore vein (Seed: -987519227)

This seed spawns the player inside an extensive desert biome. A village can be spotted from the spawn point, which can be used to set up a temporary base and obtain basic gear and resources like food and iron.

One of the highlights of this seed is a lengthy diamond ore vein that can be found scattered around the coordinates given below. The longest part of the vein has 14 diamond ore blocks.

Coordinates: (-5771, -58, 5692)

4) Lush cave with diamond vein (Seed: 548036083)

Players can find a vast and exposed lush cave around the coordinates below. Mining around the lush cave will earn players a ton of ores and other resources. A mineshaft can be found within the cave as well.

Digging around it reveals a huge ore vein filled with diamond ores, with groups containing as many as 14 blocks of diamond ore.

Coordinates: (1578, 131, -179)

3) Iron Ore pillar (Seed: 564177401358418193)

This seed contains a tall and naturally generated pillar consisting entirely of iron ore on the coordinates mentioned below. Players starting in this world can head for the pillar and collect a plethora of iron.

The pillar is located on top of a mountain, in a jagged peaks biome, where loads of other iron ore blocks can be found as well.

Coordinates: (1538, 272, 4116)

2) Exposed Emerald ore (Seed: 8334409722029139001)

The highlight for this seed is an exposed emerald ore block. While the distribution of emerald ore has increased significantly since the release of Minecraft 1.18, emerald ore is still one of the rarest ores in the game.

The coordinates below lead to the emerald ore block, which lies in a jagged peaks biome. Therefore, a surplus of iron and other resources is also available in the area.

Coordinates: 407, (y), 100

1) Savannah mountain (Seed: -1619359929254557802 )

This seed spawns the player near an expansive savanna biome. Players can walk around collecting sticks and other resources as they make their way across the biome. A ruined portal can be found within the savanna biome as well, quite close to spawn.

The mountain beside the portal is filled with valuable ores like coal and iron. Once the player climbs up, they can find a significant amount of Emerald as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha