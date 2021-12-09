5 best Minecraft 1.18 mods for multiplayer

Minecraft 1.18 is the most significant and ambitious update ever released for Minecraft. The update, aptly titled the “Caves and Cliffs part 2” update, was released for all platforms on November 30, 2021. The update brings massive changes to Minecraft’s terrain and world generation.

It completely revamps the mountains and cave systems in the game, transforming mountains into tall and large-scale structures that resemble real-life mountains and caves into large and hollow caverns, which go all the way to the new world depth of Y level -64.

Multiplayer mods are one of the most entertaining mods in Minecraft 1.18. They allow groups of friends to play Minecraft with each other and infinitely increase the game's replayability, expanding from a single player. Many multiplayer mods exist for Minecraft 1.18; here are five of the best ones.

Minecraft 1.18: Top 5 multiplayer mods to enjoy with friends

5) Sit

Sit is a simple mod (Image via Minecraft)

Sit is a simple but fun Minecraft mod that allows players to use stairs and slabs for sitting down simply by pressing the use key. This feature is excellent for roleplaying servers as well as regular multiplayer servers with Minecraft 1.18, where players can use these blocks for sitting around campfires or taking in the view.

Download the mod here.

4) Waystones

The Waystones mod showcased (Image via Minecraft)

Waystones is a great mod that adds new blocks of the same name, allowing players to teleport to other waystones and set physical waypoints within Minecraft 1.18. Another feature added by this mod is the “warped scroll” Warped scrolls can be used to teleport when players do not have access to a waystone close to them.

Download the mod here.

3) Security craft

This mod is a great tool to prevent griefing from other players. Players can protect their base from being broken into or destroyed by “reinforcing” the base’s blocks using a new item called the “Universal block reinforcer”.

This prevents any player from breaking those blocks, except for the player who reinforced them. It also adds several other new items, including CCTV cameras, which can be placed anywhere to keep a lookout.

Download the mod here.

2) Xaeros Minimap

Xaero's Minimap in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This mod for Minecraft 1.18 is one of the most famous ones. It can be used in both single-player and multiplayer. It introduces a small minimap in the upper left corner of the player’s screen, which can be used to navigate Minecraft’s world, browse through upcoming points of interest, and even set waypoints.

Since Minecraft doesn’t have an actual minimap like many other games, this mod makes navigation more convenient.

Download the mod here.

1) Dungeons mod

This mod adds a plethora of new structures to players’ Minecraft 1.18 worlds. Players can find many new types of mobs and creatures like guards, slime wolves, and scientists in them.

Players will need to work together to overcome all hostile mobs. The highlight of this mod is its boss fights. While the mod was introduced for Minecraft 1.16.5, it can run on Minecraft 1.18 as well.

Download the mod here.

Multiplayer is a fun experience in the Minecraft 1.18 update and allows players to be resourceful and participate in various multiplayer-only game types.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha