5 best Minecraft 1.18 mods for optimization 

The Minecraft 1.18 update, titled Caves & Cliffs Part II, was the biggest update for the iconic sandbox title. This update pushed the Overworld generation beyond limits by making monumental changes like world height increase, massive mountain biomes, the addition of cave biomes, and more.

While most of the player base was excited for the second phase of Caves & Cliffs, some were worried about the specification requirements of version 1.18. The new terrain generation in Caves & Cliffs Part 2 is undoubtedly drastic compared to the older versions.

Many players have encountered lag in the latest version of Minecraft. Luckily, players can use mods to make the Caves & Cliffs experience bearable in low-end devices.

Minecraft optimization mods for Caves & Cliffs Part II

5) Better FPS - Render Distance

A large part of the performance issues in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part II is caused because of the game loading giant caves. In a rendered chunk, the game loads all blocks from Y -64 to 320, which puts stress on the PC.

Better FPS - Render Distance mod changes the way render distance works. Instead of loading the world in a square shape, this mod causes the game to load worlds in an oval shape. Because of this, the massive caves underneath the surface will cause fewer performance problems.

Download Better FPS - Render Distance from here.

4) FerriteCore

FerriteCore is highly recommended for PCs with low memory. This mod lowers the memory requirement of Minecraft to improve the performance on devices with less RAM. Players can benefit from this mod by installing it on both server and client.

It is also available for both Forge and Fabric mod loaders.

Download FerriteCore from here.

3) Lithium

Many servers suffered from performance issues after updating to Caves & Cliffs Part II. Lithium is highly recommended for any server facing lag and network issues after the latest major update.

Lithium improves the overall performance of both client and server, leading to better TPS and FPS.

Download Lithium from here.

2) Optifine

Optifine mod (Image via Wyld/Twitter)

Optifine is one of the most famous Minecraft mods. It is a visual mod that lets players customize particle effects, texture quality, and others. Players can lower the quality of textures and disable unneeded effects and animations to increase FPS.

Download Optifine from here.

1) Sodium

Sodium is similar to Optifine, but does some things better. As per reports, players have experienced over 250-500% increase in FPS after installing Sodium. It is a Fabric mod that is perfectly compatible with other optimization mods like Lithium and Phosphorous.

Download Sodium from here.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Saman