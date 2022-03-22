5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for long term survival in March 2022

Players of Minecraft are able to enter seeds to help ensure that they spawn into certain predetermined worlds.

There are a few reasons to do this, but usually it is so players know what to expect and to explore worlds others have discovered. In Survival mode, it helps to be given a fighting chance upon starting. Here are five of the best Survival seeds for players looking to make for the long haul.

5 of the best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for surviving long term in March 2022

Minecraft Survival players have a lot of different tasks they must complete in order to have a functioning build and be able to complete the game successfully.

From building their first shelter to fighting the Ender Dragon, it can be a lengthy journey. But some seeds can help players along the way and here are five of the best ones in March 2022.

1) Survival Island

Survival Island is a great place for players to get that classic Survival feeling (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1314654238

Spawning the player on an island surrounded by plenty of trees for harvesting wood, as well as mobs for food, this seed puts players in a good spot.

In classic Minecraft survival fashion, players can get what they need and build up a bit, and then take off from the island in search of bigger and better things. This seed gives players a good place to get started and make a base.

2) Huge Mountain Cave

Players can feel protected and gain a lot of resources in this amazing Mountain Cave (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1947644297

For players looking to call a cave their home, this seed spawns players near a large and uniquely shaped mountain cave that after some clearing out can provide a nice place for players to build up a solid camp and defenses.

Being high up from everything will keep players safe, and the cave at 233, 171, -1, provides them with a lot of resources so they can advance quickly though the stages of tools.

3) Woodland Mansion Seed

This is an amazing seed with a mountaintop woodland mansion that the player can reside in if they choose (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 633155865

For players who want to claim a large Woodland Mansion that is residing on top of a hill, they can use this seed to truly become the king of the mountain.

With this seed, players will have access to a large woodland mansion at 544 213 368, resources, and a solid place to make a base of operations out of. Once players claim what is theirs, they will be well on their way to a successful run with this world.

4) Villages Galore

This is a beautiful seed with many high quality villages to explore and reside in (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 944710140

For players who are looking for multiple villages for their survival experience, this is the seed for them.

They can build up their trading abilities and have access to numerous goods, shelter, and resources right off the bat with this world. With so many things taken care of, players can get right to the mining and start their adventure off on the right foot.

5) Survival Island - Secluded Edition

This secluded island gives players plenty of room to build in private and make some great bases (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 32

For players who want to be on a secluded island that can keep them away from it all, this is a great seed for them.

Boasting a large plot of land to develop that's not too far from everything else, this can be a good long-term survival map. Players will have a lot of room to build up what they need, and can ensure their safety thanks to the area deviating from the beaten path.

Edited by Danyal Arabi