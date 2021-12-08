5 best Minecraft 1.18 update seeds for lush caves

Minecraft 1.18 has added a plethora of new features to the game. The biggest changes include a total overhaul of its world and terrain generation systems.

However, the update also added several new biomes to mountains and caves. While the former has six new biomes, the caves have three new biomes called lush, noise, and dripstone caves.

Lush caves are new underground biomes added in Minecraft 1.18 that consist of a large amount of vegetation and plants hanging from the cave ceiling and sprouting up from the ground. Users can find plants like drip leaves and glow berries in this biome.

Five great seeds to find lush caves in Minecraft 1.18

5) Exposed lush cave in cove (Seed: 9057080843297917327)

Exposed lush cave in a cove (Image via u/Itsmattgac/Reddit)

This seed sees players spawn near a dark forest biome, a beach, and a stony shore biome with lots of coal and copper ore exposed. However, if they travel to the coordinates mentioned below, they will run into a bamboo forest containing an exposed lush cave with multiple entry and exit points.

With a valley of bamboo and the lush caves situated in a natural cove, users can build some incredible structures in Minecraft 1.18.

Lush cave coordinates: 456 84 -625

4) Seaside mountain village with lush cave (Seed: 74518331)

A lush cave can be found behind the village (Image via u/Beefy_Nad/Reddit)

This seed spawns players in a village, and they will notice it's located at the base of a mountain, along the shore of an ocean. Gamers can find a lush cave system directly underneath the spawn, adjacent to the village.

Deeper into the cave, they will discover a mineshaft below the lush cave.

3) Lush cave below mushroom island (Seed: 745794237)

A map for this seed (Image via u/AliMur81/Reddit)

This seed spawns gamers on a beach, and the spawn point in this seed is surrounded by every biome from the game. The ocean, therefore, acts as the central point for each biome.

Every biome is close to spawn, with a lush cave underneath a mushroom island located at the ocean's center. Players can explore every biome in this resource-laden seed in Minecraft 1.18.

2) Massive lush cave (Seed: -199663942)

Lush caves look pretty with shaders (Image via u/yaboililac/Reddit)

This seed features one of the largest lush caves ever. It stretches from the surface all the way to bedrock level.

The seed also contains a mega taiga, an ocean, sandy and stony beaches, and a ruined portal, all within a 500 block radius of the spawning location.

Lush cave coordinates: 531, -4, 459

1) Exposed lush cave (Seed: 1005446775136262802)

Another exposed lush cave in a bamboo jungle (Image via u/dewdropple/Reddit)

This Minecraft 1.18 seed spawns gamers at the heart of a vast jungle biome, which spans hundreds of blocks and is followed by a bamboo jungle. A huge exposed lush cave can be found in this jungle, around 500 blocks from spawn.

The area is a sizeable void that serves as an entrance to the enormous lush cave out in the open.

Lush cave coordinates: -556 81 -51

Lush caves are some of the most beautiful places to be in after the Minecraft 1.18 update, released on November 30. This patch delivers a solid second chapter to the Caves and Cliffs update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

